Fulton's Pannell, Kane set tone for victory over Alleman

Zane Pannell looks different than his peers when he is on the wrestling mat.

The Fulton senior does one thing in particular that his opponent never does – smile.

“When I wrestle I smile because I’m having fun,” Pannell said. “Confidence is definitely a huge part of wrestling as a whole. When I go in there, I like to control the match as much as possible. Use my strength against theirs.”

That’s exactly what Pannell, who finished fifth at state in Class 1A at 170 last season, did on Tuesday night inside Don Morris Gym. Fulton took down Alleman 54-30 in the final team dual of a triangular that also included Dixon. The Dukes beat the Steamers 57-22 and Pioneers 66-12 earlier in the night.

Pannell (180) pinned Dixon’s Owen Brooks in his first match of the night, but faced Alleman’s Peyton Pirog, a sectional qualifier last season, in a higher weight class (195).

But that still didn’t bother Pannell. He led 8-0 after the first period and got the pin with 1:21 left in the second period.

“(Pirog) was stronger than I thought he was going to be, so it was quite hard to get a pin," Pannell said. “I looked at one of my buddies, and he told me to do a move that my brother taught us, and that’s what I did. I got him over to his back easier and that helped me get the pin.”

However, the dual was ultimately decided right before Pannell’s match at 170.

The Steamers led 30-18, and Alleman’s Andrew Torres had an 11-4 advantage over Jeff Kane, but that all changed in an instant.

Kane flipped Torres on his back to a loud thud, erupting the Fulton bench, and got the pin within five seconds.

“Right after that happened I went over to my coaches and said ‘How am I supposed to top that?” And we all laughed. It was a really good move by Jeff. It was his go-to move, the head and arm, and if anyone can make that it’s Jeff.”

Kane stormed off the court and threw his headgear in celebration. His coaches and teammates surrounded him with cheers.

“My adrenaline got so high towards the end of the match, especially because I was down,” Kane said. “I just kept working and trying to move my opponent around. It got me super hyped.

“The momentum swung to our side a little bit there.”

Fulton cruised to its victory after that. Other notable wins included Broden VenHuizen (138), Ben Fosdick (145) and Skylier Crooks (152), who won both of their matches Tuesday – joining Pannell as the only Steamers to do so.

For Alleman, Joey Magee (220) and Adam Jacks (132) made statements.

Magee won both matches by pin, including a first-period fall over Fulton’s Daniel Holman when Magee wasn’t in control until a countermove.

“(Holman) was strong and controlling the ties, honestly, I was a little scared,” Magee said. “He was beating up on me, but then he took that shot, I defended it, and he fell wrong.

“I was looking for my shot. Coach (Norman) Jacks has been on me about hitting my shot because I’ve been wrestling for two years and he wants to see me improve.”

Adam Jacks has been improving for Alleman all season, and the freshman wrestler pinned Dixon’s Adam Staples in the second period after building an 18-6 lead. Jacks won by forfeit against Fulton.

“Adam is an amazing wrestler,” Magee said. “He’s been wrestling since he was a baby. It’s awesome to see how well a freshman is doing against seniors. I’m sure he will do great at state, and he still have all four years too. It’s awesome to watch.”

Despite the two losses, the Pioneers are confident they are headed in the right direction. Freshman Will Hampton (113) and junior Jakob Sherrard (120) also picked up wins for Alleman against Fulton. Defending state champ Charles Jagusah did not wrestle for the Pioneers.

“If you go back a year from today, we wouldn’t have won any of those matches,” Magee said. “Coach Jacks has done a great job building up the program. He’s working on the basics for us. There has been a lot of drilling so we know what to do in a match. He’s building the team up.”