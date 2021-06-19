Geneseo claims sectional title at IWCOA event

GENESEO — The Geneseo wrestling team qualified nine wrestlers for the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association's state wrestling tournament.

Led by individual titles from Logan Tuggle (132 pounds) and Bruce Moore (152), Geneseo won the Class 2A sectional team championship in its home gym with 161.5 points. Joliet Catholic Academy was second at 152.5 and Rock Island was third at 141.

Anthony Montez (145), Clay DeBaillie (170) and Harrison Neumann (182) had runner-up finishes for the Maple Leafs.

Rock Island qualified six for the state tournament, led by 138-pound champion Aoci Bernard. He beat Rochelle's Caleb Nadig in sudden victory 6-4 for the title.

Daniel McGhee (106), Tyler Barbee (120) and Manny Limon (126) had runner-up finishes for the Rocks.

At the Class 3A sectional held at Millikin University in Decatur, Moline had two wrestlers advance to the state tournament.

Noah Tapia was the 138-pound champion after beating Nathan Berta of Minooka in the final, 10-6. The Maroons' Alec Schmacht took third place at 126.