 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneseo claims sectional title at IWCOA event
0 Comments
PREP WRESTLING | IWCOA SECTIONALS

Geneseo claims sectional title at IWCOA event

  • 0
Geneseo Maple Leafs logo

GENESEO — The Geneseo wrestling team qualified nine wrestlers for the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association's state wrestling tournament.

Led by individual titles from Logan Tuggle (132 pounds) and Bruce Moore (152), Geneseo won the Class 2A sectional team championship in its home gym with 161.5 points. Joliet Catholic Academy was second at 152.5 and Rock Island was third at 141.

Anthony Montez (145), Clay DeBaillie (170) and Harrison Neumann (182) had runner-up finishes for the Maple Leafs.

Rock Island qualified six for the state tournament, led by 138-pound champion Aoci Bernard. He beat Rochelle's Caleb Nadig in sudden victory 6-4 for the title.

Daniel McGhee (106), Tyler Barbee (120) and Manny Limon (126) had runner-up finishes for the Rocks.

At the Class 3A sectional held at Millikin University in Decatur, Moline had two wrestlers advance to the state tournament.

Noah Tapia was the 138-pound champion after beating Nathan Berta of Minooka in the final, 10-6. The Maroons' Alec Schmacht took third place at 126.

At the Class 1A sectional in Sandwich, West Carroll's Ethen Doty (132) was the lone area champion. Alleman's Jack Patting (170) took second after dropping a 4-2 decision in the final to Lena-Winslow's Case Harmston.

Morrison's Kayden White (182) and Orion's Josh Fair (195) each placed second.

The state tournament is at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield. The Class 1A event is Thursday, 2A is Friday and 3A Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News