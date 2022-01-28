Geneseo escapes with conference wrestling title; Four Maple Leafs crowned champions

For most of the day, the champion of the Western Big 6 wrestling conference tournament was up in the air.
And it wasn’t even a first place match that decided it at the end.
The third place consolation match between Rock Island’s Eli Gustafson and Sterling’s Alejandro Arellano actually determined if the Rocks would tie, overtake or fall just short of Geneseo.
Gustafson led 4-0 late in the fourth period, but after trying a risky move to get bonus points to give the Rocks the lead instead of a tie for the conference title, Arellano countered and pinned Gustafson in a flash.
The on-looking Geneseo team erupted, as Sterling solidified Geneseo’s second straight conference tournament title.
“When it comes down to the end like that, obviously it’s exciting to get that win,” Geneseo coach Jon Murray said. “When we look back at the overall picture, I think we will realize we shouldn’t have put us in a position where we are relying on another team at the end of the day.”
Geneseo finished with 197 points as a team. Rocky finished close behind with 194, and Moline placed third with 187. Galesburg (109.5) was the only other team above 80.
“That’s just a good example that every match in this tournament counts,” Murray said. “Any match could be the difference. I’m proud of them for defending the title the way they did.”
Going into the medalist round, each coach kept checking the standings as three teams eyed the top spot.
In fact, it was about as close as it could get after the semifinal round. Rock Island (140.5) led by just two and a half points over Geneseo (138), but both squads had a conference-high seven wrestlers in championship bouts. Moline had six in title matches and sat close behind with 132 team points.
But Geneseo won four title bouts and appeared in 12 first- or third-place matches out of the 14 weight classes.
Zachary Montez began Geneseo's impressive conference title haul with a pin of Rocky’s Samuel Niyonkuru at 113. Carson Raya took care of business against Moline’s Bradley Ledbetter in the 132 title match, taking a 12-2 lead into the third period before earning the 15-4 major decision.
It would be another four matches until another Maple Leaf was crowed, but Geneseo responded big. Anthony Montez and Harrison Neumann won back-to-back titles at 160 and 170. Montez dominated from start to finish, winning with a 12-0 major decision, but Neumann held on at the last second to defeat Quincy’s Kayden Garrett for a 6-5 decision at the buzzer.
Landon Shoemaker, Tim Stohl and Levi Neumann were in the title matches at 195, 220 and 285, but all fell just short.
Rock Island’s Andrew Marquez outlasted Shoemaker, and ended up winning with a 12-4 major decision. Then, Galesburg’s Jeremiah Morris defeated Stohl by a 5-2 decision.
Alleman’s Charlie Jagusah pinned Levi Neumann in the 285 title bout to improve to 31-0 on the season.
Moline’s Kole Brower and Rock Island’s Aoci Bernard met on the mat for the 138 title and Brower led 12-5 after the first period, but Bernard was quick on his feet in the second. Backing up before bouncing forward at Brower’s legs, earning takedowns to cut it to 13-9 late in the second.
But Brower, the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 138 by the IWCOA, responded with a takedown to make it a six-point match. Brower gained the upper position and fought off Bernard’s shots for the final two minutes to earn the 15-10 decision and league title at 138. The victory improved Brower to 37-1 on the season.
Noah Tapia picked up his 100th career win at Moline in the 145 quarterfinals with a pin of Quincy’s Gunner Derhake in 58 seconds. Tapia then tied Moline’s pin record in a single season (32) with a pin over Rock Island’s Tristan Willoughby in the second round of the semifinal matchup.
But in the first place match against Sterling’s Drew Kested, things weren’t as easy — at first. Tapia led 3-0 after the first period, and it stayed that way for the first minute of the second, but Tapia finally broke through Kested’s defenses and after a near-pin, Tapia led 9-0 after four minutes. Tapia earned the WB6 title at 145 after the 11-0 major decision final.
“Today was a big deal,” Tapia said. “I feel like I wrestled really well. It was a lot of hard work finally coming together. It feels really good."
Moline’s Jordan Langenderfer excited the home crowd and large bench behind his back when the senior, trailing Rock Island’s Matthew Cook 5-4 in the second period at 152, suddenly put Cook on his back with an impressive move. Cook was stuck, and Langenderfer was awarded the pin a few moments later.
Moline senior Alec Schmacht took part in one of the most hard-fought matches of the day against Galesburg’s Rocky Almendarez in the 126 first place bout. Schmacht found himself down 4-0 but battled back late in the third period to make it 6-4. Schmacht was unable to get a takedown in the final minute and a half, but the Moline senior earned second place at 126.
Another Rock Island versus Moline matchup took place at 182 with the Maroons’ James Soliz against Steven Marquez in the title bout. It was a close match throughout, but Marquez earned a takedown late in the third period to solidify his 7-4 victory.
Rocky’s Andrew Marquez followed suit with a 12-4 major decision over Geneseo’s Landon Shoemaker at 195.
Rock Island’s Truth Vesey and Alleman’s Dalton Nimrick met in the 106-pound title match and, after a slow start, Vesey earned five points with a takedown that put Nimrick on his back to go up 7-0 heading into the third period. Vesey played it safe after that, and walked away as a conference champion with a 7-0 decision.
“Seeing hard work pay off is the pleasure of coaching,” Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell said. “Those guys work hard in the room and it’s good to see them get rewarded for those victories.”
The championship match at 120 between Rock Island’s Daniel McGhee and Galesburg’s Gauge Shipp was a tight 2-1 contest in favor of McGhee until Shipp caught McGhee off balance and put the Rocky wrestler on his back for the sudden pin.
Each team will continue their seasons next week at their respective regional sites.