Geneseo grapplers cruise to win against Sterling

Montez took a 4-2 decision at 145 pounds over Maurio Garcia, fighting back from down 2-0 after the first period. His defensive approach was on full display as he prevented Garcia from any additional points in the final four minutes.

The work never stopped in the off-season for Montez, who was able to work his craft through tournaments and open practice rooms.

"I was able to work out just about every day with Young Guns," Montez said. "My brother was with me for a lot of it and helped push me. The motivation throughout the season with tournaments helped as well, and there's always next year for the official state tournaments."

Geneseo 220-pounder Tim Stohl appreciates the season for what it is and is looking to use his sophomore campaign as a stepping stool for future seasons.

"Everything is different than usual," Stohl said. "We have the same practice times, but to be able to wrestle on the football field outside is really interesting. It's been a great experience, and we weren't sure if we were going to have the season at all, so any opportunity makes me happy."

Stohl pinned opponent Javi Luna in three minutes, 59 seconds and hopes that he can continue to improve and put himself in the state title race later in his career.

"I really want to plan to get down to state and try to win," Stohl said. "I'll have to grind to get there, but I'm ready to work as hard as I can."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.