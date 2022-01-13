Geneseo pins Rock Island in heavyweight bout for dramatic dual meet victory

But despite the scoreboard, the individual matches were mostly lopsided. Only two of the 15 went the distance and were decided by decisions. The remaining 13 were pins, tech falls and a forfeit. The entire varsity meet took 66 minutes.

“We kind of knew it was going to be like that,” Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell said. “We also knew it was going to come down to bonus points. We saw that we could win seven matches and they could win seven matches. It came down to those swing matches at 145 and 152. We got the 152 and it was huge. Those other matches we have studs, and they have studs."

"Sometimes, we try to tell the guys to not give up the pin in those situations. That’s the team aspect of wrestling that not a lot of teams think about. Everybody has an assignment.”

The studs Stockwell mentioned did their part in the first four matches Thursday, with each one ending in a first or second period pin. Rocky’s Truth Vesey pinned Tim Sebastian at 106 before Geneseo’s Zachary Montez responded with a pin over Sammy Niyonkuru. Then, Rocky’s Daniel McGhee pinned Devan Hornback in just 36 seconds. But Geneseo came right back with Carson Raya pinning Dominick Eckmann-Allred in the first period.