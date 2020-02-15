Geneseo sends three wrestlers to individual state; Rocks send two

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The lone Geneseo senior to qualify to state, Henkhaus had an 8-1 decision over Logan Kuhel-Trimmer of Joliet Academy to advance to state and took the third place sweetener with an 11-6 decision over Shawncy Toombs of Peoria Richwoods.

Not only will Henkhaus metaphorically be bringing his fellow seniors with him to state, he wanted to have Cade Hornback with him as his wrestling partner.

“Cade had a tough match in the wrestlebacks and wasn’t able to qualify with me,” Henkhaus said. “But I want him there with me to be my wrestling partner and to help me out. I want to get as much of the crew to Champaign as we can.”

Hornback faced Abraham Hinrichsen in the wrestleback semifinals and lost an 11-1 major decision. Hinrichsen is ranked third in the state at 120 for Class 2A.

Bernard continued his unlikely story and advanced to state with a 7-6 decision over Alex Crawford of Sycamore before Hinrichsen defeated him by a 15-0 technical fall in the third place match. Just a few weeks ago, Bernard thought that his season might be over due to a concussion and two seizures. Instead, the Rock Island sophomore is headed to state.