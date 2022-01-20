Geneseo wrestlers dominate on Senior Night

GENESEO — Thursday evening was a time to honor the five senior members of the Geneseo High School wrestling squad.
Three of those five were in the lineup for the Maple Leafs' Western Big 6 Conference dual with Alleman, and all three marked the occasion in style.
The senior trio of Carson Raya (138 pounds), Anthony Montez (182) and Harrison Neumann (195 pounds) each came away with victories as part of a dominating 72-11 win over the Pioneers.
"Congratulations to our seniors," said Geneseo coach Jon Murray. "It's nice to have a win on senior night. We bumped our lineup around a bit to make sure that Carson, Anthony and Harrison would all get on the mat."
Indeed, Montez is ranked second in the latest Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association's Class 2A poll at 160 pounds, while Raya and Neumann are honorable mention at 126 and 170 pounds, respectively. All three moved up two classes on Thursday.
"It seems like yesterday I was a freshman," said Montez. "We have a countdown clock to state in our room, and it seems like yesterday it was at 90 days (at the start of the season). Now, it's down to 25 days. It just flies by. As a freshman, I didn't know how fast it'd go by."
Although Geneseo still has two more home meets next week prior to next Friday's Western Big 6 tournament at Moline, Thursday's senior night festivities stirred plenty of emotions for the Maple Leaf seniors.
"I remember my first match as a freshman, I was subbing in for a senior," said Neumann. "It's crazy. It's gone by super-fast."
In his bout, Neumann was not on the mat too long, taking just 1:39 to pin the Pioneers' Payton Pirog. That came right after Montez pinned Alleman's Andrew Torres in 2:37.
To complete the senior trifecta, Raya also won by pin, putting Gunner Jacks down for the three-count at the 2:58 mark.
"It's crazy knowing I was once at 95 pounds. To be wrestling up, and being a senior, it's crazy," said Raya. "It's pretty surreal."
The Pioneers did lead 6-0 early behind a pin from 106-pounder Dalton Nimrick, ranked ninth in the latest 1A rankings.
Geneseo then proceeded to reel off 12 straight wins — eight by pin and four by forfeit — to take control. Two of those wins came from 2A's second-ranked 113-pounder Zach Montez, who was competing at 120 pounds, and honorable mention 132-pounder Jack Snyder.
The Pioneers were able to finish like they started as Alleman's top-ranked 285-pounder Charlie Jagusah ended the evening with a technical fall victory.
"We started with five or six guys on the varsity for sure, and we've built that to 18," said Alleman coach Norman Jacks. "We've got a lot of first-year wrestlers, but if they stick with it and work hard over the summer, we can get a lot of growth."
Meantime, the Maple Leafs (11-2) keep their perfect Big 6 dual-meet record going as they move to 5-0 with Monday's home triangular with Sterling and United Township left on the schedule.
After that is the conference tournament at Moline High School a week from Friday.
"Our team's really starting to jell," Raya said. "You can see it in how we're cheering for each other, how we support each other."
Winning its Bi-State Invitational for the first time since 1988 has Geneseo believing it is destined for ever greater things as the postseason draws nearer.
"In the preseason, we thought we'd have a good team," said Neumann. "We've all brought it together and meshed well, and we're working hard every day. We feel like (a Western Big 6 title) has been the goal from the start."