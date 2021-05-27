Geneseo wrestling coach Murray reaches 300 dual wins

Three-hundred may just be a number, but to Geneseo wrestling coach Jon Murray, it means so much more than that.
The Maple Leafs took a 34-31 thrilling dual win against Rock Island on Thursday night, marking the 300th career dual win for Murray in his 19 seasons at the helm with Geneseo.
The Leafs trailed 31-28 with the 220 and 285 weight classes left to go, and Tim Stohl and Levi Neumann stepped up to the challenge.
Stohl and Neumann each took 6-2 decisions over Andrew Marquez and Eli Gustafson, respectively, but neither knew that they were wrestling for more than just the chance to win another dual.
"I had no idea until after the dual," Stohl said. "I knew that I had to win to give us a chance to get the team win, and I just needed to set up Levi for that."
Neumann came in like a closer and got the victory over the rival Rocks.
"I was really happy to get the win," Neumann said. "Our team has a strong rivalry with Rock Island, and it felt good to get it done. I had no idea until after the photo that coach Murray got his 300th win. It's awesome to see."
Three hundred victories as head coach means both nothing and everything to Murray, who felt the love from the community after the thrilling conclusion.
"The wins are just a number, but the community support means everything to me," Murray said. "To know that there are people there for you that care about that, the reaction from the team and fans meant the most."
While most of the team didn't know what they were wrestling for on this particular occasion, Murray knows they gave their best.
"I have no doubt that they went out and gave all of their effort," Murray said. "Mistakes were made along the way, but they learned from them and everyone went out there and worked as hard as possible for the team."
Rock Island held a 29-0 lead after six weight classes but then lost seven of the next eight matches to the Maple Leafs. Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell knew that the match against Geneseo would be a battle and has a lot of respect for his opponent's program.
"They're always a tough team to go against and have good numbers," Stockwell said. "We had our horses that we needed to win and they had theirs, but in the end they took the other close matches. 300 wins is an impressive feat for Jon at this level and he should be proud of what they've accomplished."
Winners for Rock Island included Tyler Barbee at 120 pounds with a 6-0 decision over Carson Raya and Manny Limon at 126 pounds, who took a 18-1 technical fall in four minutes over Bennett Kreiner.
A key victory for the Maple Leafs came from 152-pounder Anthony Montez, who pinned Aime Iranybutse in one minute, one second. Montez was wrestling up a weight class from previous meets, and has moved up from 113 pounds the previous season.
The Maple Leafs moved to 7-1 overall with the victory and 4-1 in the Western Big 6. Rock Island dropped to 11-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
While they compete on a night-to-night basis, Murray feels that all of the teams in the conference have respect for each other and cheer one another on when they can.
"I think that happens with any team in this conference," Murray said. "We want the competition to be strong, and we always respect where the other team is coming from, that they want to beat us."