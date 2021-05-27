Geneseo wrestling coach Murray reaches 300 dual wins

"The wins are just a number, but the community support means everything to me," Murray said. "To know that there are people there for you that care about that, the reaction from the team and fans meant the most."

While most of the team didn't know what they were wrestling for on this particular occasion, Murray knows they gave their best.

"I have no doubt that they went out and gave all of their effort," Murray said. "Mistakes were made along the way, but they learned from them and everyone went out there and worked as hard as possible for the team."

Rock Island held a 29-0 lead after six weight classes but then lost seven of the next eight matches to the Maple Leafs. Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell knew that the match against Geneseo would be a battle and has a lot of respect for his opponent's program.

"They're always a tough team to go against and have good numbers," Stockwell said. "We had our horses that we needed to win and they had theirs, but in the end they took the other close matches. 300 wins is an impressive feat for Jon at this level and he should be proud of what they've accomplished."