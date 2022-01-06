Geneseo wrestling rallies past Moline after comeback pin ignites crowd

Under the fluorescent spotlight in the center of an otherwise pitch black, but jam-packed, gym, an aggressive, bloody and hard-fought Western Big 6 wrestling dual meet took place Thursday.
Geneseo and Moline met for the first time this season, and the two heavyweight programs wasted no time battling out competitive match after competitive match in the circle.
And no match was bigger than 152-pound bout between Moline’s Zander Ealy and Geneseo’s Aiden Damewood as hosting Geneseo rallied for a 40-29 dual meet victory.
The Maroons had just taken the 23-10 lead, thanks to quick pins by Kole Brower and Noah Tapia, and things looked to be going well for Moline.
Ealy led 10-4 in the second period and had already taken down Damewood twice. He was in the middle of his third takedown, eyeing a pin that would give the Maroons a commanding lead, when suddenly Ealy was no longer in control.
Damewood flipped him, wrapped his arms around Ealy’s neck and earned a pin in about three seconds. The Geneseo bench erupted. Damewood rose to his feet with his hands raised and the near-full gym made the PA announcement inaudible.
“I think everyone in the room knows how it changed the feeling of the match,” said Geneseo coach Tom Ruck, filling in for Jon Murray (quarantine). “Aiden works really hard. We know there is always a chance for him to catch somebody and pin them. He is never out of a match. It’s so cool.”
Despite the deficit, and the momentum of the match, Damewood didn’t give up.
“I was tired, but when I felt it I just rolled it through and got the headlock,” Damewood said. “It felt great. I got up and heard everyone cheering for me. It was the best feeling ever.”
Damewood cut the lead to seven, and an amped-up Geneseo team did the rest.
It was a win that felt improbable at the beginning.
“We knew coming in that there was going to be a lot of matches that were going to be tight,” Rusk said. “We had a lot of guys step up and won a couple of a tight ones. It worked out. The guys fought really hard. It wasn’t the superstars that won this meet, it was the whole team winning those matches.”
Moline’s Devon Jones got the night underway at 106-pounds with an 8-4 victory over Devan Hornback. The Maroons’ Jackson Sibley followed suit with a 10-6 victory over Tim Sebastian at 113. Geneseo’s Zachary Montez tied the match at 6-6 with a pin of Kaden Serrano at 120. Moline’s Alex Schmact won the 126-pound dual by technical fall (17-2), but not before six medical stoppages for blood took place.
Geneseo’s Bradley Ledbetter responded with a major decision victory to cut the Moline edge down to 11-10, but that’s when Moline’s monster duo of Brower and Tapia earned back-to-back pins.
“They are going to go out and score points and get those bonus points,” Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said. “They always push the pace and move us forward.”
After Damewood’s comeback, Geneseo won the rest of the meet 24-6. Anthony Montez, who earned his 100th varsity victory earlier this season, pinned Moline’s Auden Vercautren in the first period. Then for the first time on the night, the Maple Leafs took the lead (28-23) when Harrison Neumann pinned Pablo Perez in the second period.
The Maroons’ James Soliz responded with a huge pin of his own to take back the lead, but the Maple Leafs ended the night with three straight victories to seal it.
Geneseo’s Landon Shoemaker won a tight 3-1 contest against Aiden Lewis at 195 to put the Maple Leafs up 31-29, scoring all three points in the final minute and a half of the third period, and then Tim Stohl and Levi Neumann did the rest.
“I told those two to take the crowd out of their head,” Rusk said. “I told them to just go wrestle and do the best they can. They work really hard and I knew it was going to show for them on that mat.”
Stohl held on for a 6-4 victory over Trystan Duyvejonck and Neumann closed the night at 285 with a pin over Janero Sepeda.
It was a huge win for the Maple Leafs against a team that has proven itself to be one of the WB6’s best.
“We worked really hard to prepare for these guys and our team busted their butts off to get the job done tonight,” Rusk said. “Quad-City wrestling is great and Geneseo and Moline are two of those top schools. It doesn’t matter if we are in Moline or Geneseo, we knew the crowd was going to be here and be electric. It’s so much fun for both schools.”
For the Maroons, it’s a meet they will remember for the rest of the year. And Ruettiger already has his eye on the next time the schools meet.
“Hurts to lose this one, but I would rather have the one January 28th,” Ruettiger said. “It’s January 6th. We have the conference tournament on the 28th. They wrestled a great match, hats off to Geneseo, but we will see them then.”