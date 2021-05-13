Geneseo wrestling rolls to dual victory over United Township

GENESEO — The Maple Leafs wrestling team has always been about family and a full team effort from everyone who takes the mats in the green and white.
An example of that work ethic was shown on Thursday night as Geneseo took down United Township 72-0 in a Western Big 6 dual meet.
After two double forfeits to open the meet at 106 and 113, the Maple Leafs compiled seven pins and five wins by forfeit to complete the shutout over the Panthers.
Among the winners with pins, seniors Logan Tuggle and Bruce Moore dispatched their opponents at 145 and 160 respectively, with Tuggle earning a pin in one minute, 20 seconds over Marcus Timbrook and Moore getting the fall in 3:37 over Anthony Rangle.
Moore had plenty of time on the mat with Timbrook and was proud of how he and the rest of the team wrestled in the dual.
"I think that we all worked what we needed to work on and did what we needed to do," Moore said. "It wasn't a nail biter dual meet, but all guys on both teams wrestled hard and have a lot to be proud of."
Tuggle echoed what his classmate said and added that the general experience of the year has been incredible.
"It was awesome to get the win in a major way and keep our momentum going," Tuggle said. "It's almost been more fun this year wrestling out on the football field. It gives us more space to do our own thing. The weather is beautiful, too, and it gives us a chance to say we've done something that most other schools haven't had the chance to do."
Also earning a pin for the team was heavyweight Levi Neumann, who got the win over opponent Tete Houdekor in five minutes, 12 seconds. The sophomore had a good match and was able to finally get a move that he had been working on.
"It felt pretty good to come away with the win," Neumann said. "I've been trying to get the Russian tie down which is where you pull the opponents arm in, and I finally got it after working on it."
After the main dual was over, Geneseo and United Township entered into a few exhibition matches. Each team picked up a couple wins in the six contested matches, and then Geneseo had three matches between their own wrestlers.
For the intra-squad matches, the coaches stepped aside and allowed some of the athletes onto the benches to give out praise and coaching. Moore and Tuggle both spent time on the coaches bench after the matches and felt the camaraderie across the team building.
"It was really fun and exciting and a new experience for all of us," Tuggle said.
Moore loved seeing the hard work for all of the wrestlers on the team on display in the exhibitions.
"It was really great to see our own guys pushing each other as hard as they did," Moore said. "The competition in the room is fierce, and of course we're all here to have fun at the end of the day."