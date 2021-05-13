Geneseo wrestling rolls to dual victory over United Township

GENESEO — The Maple Leafs wrestling team has always been about family and a full team effort from everyone who takes the mats in the green and white.

An example of that work ethic was shown on Thursday night as Geneseo took down United Township 72-0 in a Western Big 6 dual meet.

After two double forfeits to open the meet at 106 and 113, the Maple Leafs compiled seven pins and five wins by forfeit to complete the shutout over the Panthers.

Among the winners with pins, seniors Logan Tuggle and Bruce Moore dispatched their opponents at 145 and 160 respectively, with Tuggle earning a pin in one minute, 20 seconds over Marcus Timbrook and Moore getting the fall in 3:37 over Anthony Rangle.

Moore had plenty of time on the mat with Timbrook and was proud of how he and the rest of the team wrestled in the dual.

"I think that we all worked what we needed to work on and did what we needed to do," Moore said. "It wasn't a nail biter dual meet, but all guys on both teams wrestled hard and have a lot to be proud of."

Tuggle echoed what his classmate said and added that the general experience of the year has been incredible.