Girl power: Schmit's pin powers Bulldogs to dual win

Central DeWitt coach Matt Ohnemus called it bittersweet. His wife and 7-year-old daughter were able to watch it at home on a live stream.

"I wish it wasn't us, but obviously it is good for the sport that she is competing," Ohnemus said. "She's very, very tough."

With a growth spurt last offseason, Schmit said it was challenging to get down to 106 pounds.

"I didn't have very much energy, but as soon as I stepped on the mat, I gave it everything I had," she said. "It is a pretty good start to the season."

Schmit has lofty expectations this winter. She wants to contend for a spot at the boys' state tournament along with repeating as state champion at the girls state tournament.

"To make that happen, I'm going to have to put in even more work," she said. "It is definitely a motivator."

Royce Butt (113), Keaton Zeimet (120), Cael Grell (138) and Koal Bossom (152) had pins for the Sabers.

Grell upset state-ranked Josh Pelzer.

"We knew Bettendorf was coming off a long layoff, so we knew we had an advantage if we could take matches deep," Ohnemus said. "Hopefully, that's a win for Cael he can use to catapult himself to other victories down the road."