Clay Harland has been in Davenport Assumption's wrestling program for four years.
Even though his opportunities have been limited on the varsity squad, the senior has continued to stick with a sport that is physically and mentally taxing.
Harland was rewarded for his perseverance Thursday.
Inserted into Assumption's lineup on senior night, Harland pinned Pleasant Valley's Ethan Thompson in the second period of a 170-pound bout to fuel the Knights to a 65-15 rout in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual.
Harland received a loud applause afterward.
"It meant a lot to me," he said. "(The fans) aren't used to me winning as much."
The Knights collected five pins, three forfeits, a technical fall, an injury default and a disqualification victory to roll past the Spartans in an dual that lasted about an hour.
Top-ranked Julien Broderson, one of the seniors recognized before the dual, bumped up to 285 for the second time in eight days and pinned PV's Evan Kilstrom in 1 minute, 28 seconds. It extended his record to 38-0 on the season and his win streak to 96.
With family in town, Broderson — ranked ninth in the country at 195 by FloWrestling — said it was vital to get a match.
"I always want to wrestle, but I really wanted to have a match with all my family here," he said. "I wanted to do everything possible that I could and I wanted to make it a good match, so I moved up a few weight classes to do that."
With the exception of a 7-2 win over Bettendorf heavyweight Griffin Liddle last week, Broderson has collected bonus points in every other win this season.
"To me, Julien is the best pound-for-pound wrestler in Iowa right now," Assumption coach Jon Terronez said. "Nobody is even coming close."
Broderson said wrestling his older brother, Noah, helps against competition where he's undersized.
"My brother is about 260, and I've had to keep up with him my entire life," he said. "He knows how to move around, so definitely practicing with him helped me tonight."
Assumption had a couple regulars out of the lineup. Terronez decided to give some non-varsity senior starters a chance.
Harland made the most of his opportunity.
Trailing 2-0 after the first period, Harland took the top position, utilized his length and cradled Thompson for the pin.
"I'm not the best at the neutral position," he said. "So if I get through that first period, I start on top and cradle. That's all I do when I get on top."
Terronez was glad to see Harland capitalize.
"This is a kid that shows up to practice every day and works hard," Terronez said. "It was a good time to get him out there for senior night and the home crowd."
Ethan Forker (113), T.J. Fitzpatrick (120) and Seth Adrian (220) also had pins for the Knights.
PV did pull an upset at 182 pounds.
Scott Wendell, who lost to Kole Kreinbring in the quarterfinals at the Midwest Shootout last weekend, avenged the defeat with an 11-7 win.
Wendell had four reversals and then collected three back points in the third period.
"Scott is wrestling like I know he can," PV coach Jake Larsen said. "This is the time of year to be wrestling well. He works hard, and he's earning it.
"He's got a motor, kept going and fighting. I'm proud of him."
Eli Loyd (138) had a pin for PV's other contested win.
The Spartans are taking only four or five wrestlers to most varsity tournaments.
"We have four or five guys that can wrestle at the varsity level," Larsen said. "The others are trying to fill spots so we can put people on the mat for a dual meet.
"They're getting better from the beginning of the year, but they're still JV level guys."