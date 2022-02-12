Highly ranked Moline pair cruise to state wrestling berths

Moline's Kole Brower and Noah Tapia entered the 3A Granite City Wrestling Sectional ranked in the top two in their respective weight classes according to the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.

They left as sectional champions.

Neither Brower at 138 nor Tapia at 145 wrestled a close match as they cruised to titles Saturday.

Brower started Saturday with a tech fall win over Alton's Yavieon Freeman in 3:51 in the semifinals. Then in the finals he took a 17-5 major decision over Edwardsville's Dylan Gvillo.

Tapia needed just 1:36 to pin his semifinal opponent, Belleville West's Will Dahm. Then he too won the title with a major decision over an Edwardsville wrestler, this time Drew Landeau by a 12-4 score.

Three other Moline wrestlers fell one match shy of the top-four finish needed to qualify for the state tournament.

Alec Schmacht at won twice Friday to reach the semifinals, but dropped both his semifinal and consolation semifinal matches Saturday, the latter a 3-1 decision to Lockport's Jad Alwawi.

Parker Terronez battled back from a loss in the quarters at 160 pounds to win a pair of consolation matches before getting pinned by Lincoln-Way East's Dominic Adamo in the consolation semifinals. James Soliz followed a similar path, getting pinned by Pekin's Shamon Handegan in the 182-pound consolation semis.

