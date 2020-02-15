Hill hangs on for district title

Bradley Hill was watching his district wrestling title dream go away in a hurry.
The Bettendorf sophomore had controlled most of his 170-pound match with Muscatine's Tim Nimely during Saturday's Class 3A district meet at Bettendorf. But after a quick move by Nimely, Hill suddenly found himself on his back and inches from being pinned with 40 seconds left in the contest.
Hill had been up 10-4 in the match, but Nimely got back into the match with a takedown and escape. Now the score was 10-7 in favor of Hill, but Nimely was in prime position to snatch the championship.
Hill literally had to fight to keep his shoulders from being put to the mat.
"Honestly at the time, I was crapping my pants," Hill said of the sudden reversal of fortune. "(Nimely) hit me with a good move and that was the situation. I just had to dig down and find a way. It was all heart at that point."
Hill did find a way, although the three points that Nimely scored with the near fall sent the match into overtime tied at 10-10. Instead of letting the stunning situation get him down, Hill said he just had to regroup.
"(Nimely) had all the momentum going into overtime," Hill said. "But I refocused and went back out there ready to go."
Hill found his stamina and quickness and managed to score a takedown, 30 seconds into OT to win his first district title, 12-10. Nimely did win his wrestleback match for second place to advance to state as well.
Hill was one of 10 Bulldogs to advance to next weekend's individual state meet in Des Moines. The Bulldogs walked away with the team title (259 points), but this meet was all about the individuals. Dustin Bohren (106), Aiden Evans (126), Logan Adamson (145), Keano Roberts (160), Diego Cortes (182) and Griffin Liddle (285) all claimed district crowns. Clinton's Hunter Randall (220) and Pleasant Valley's Eli Loyd (152) also won district titles.
Muscatine had three others also advance to state after finishing second: Mason Crabtree (126), Cedric Castillo (160) and Togeh Deseh (285). Clinton's Trevor Bitner (182) also advanced to state with a second-place finish.
The Bulldogs' Josh Pelzer (132), Damian Petersen (152) and Kane Schmidt (195) also took second place.
Perhaps the most surprising Bettendorf champ was Cortes. He entered the tournament with an overall record of 15-15 and was seeded fifth. But the bracket, according to tournament officials, was likely wide open because the seeding meeting for 182 took 20 minutes to complete.
Cortes took advantage, winning his quarterfinal match by decision then pinning top seed TJ Brown of Pleasant Valley in the semis. He won the championship match with a 5-2 decision over Bitner.
Cortes gave a lot of the credit to his 15 defeats and to Bulldogs assistant coach Joey Trizzino for helping grab his first district crown.
"Many of those losses came to some of the top wrestlers, and I learned a lot from them," Cortes said.
"Plus, coach Trizzino yelled at me a lot," he added with a laugh.
Bettendorf likely could have had 11 wrestlers go to state but senior Ethan Barry missed the meet because he was sick, according to Bettendorf coach Dan Knight. Barry competes at 220 pounds. Although the Barry news was disappointing, Knight was happy with how his team dominated most of the meet.
"All of our kids wrestled really well through some good competition," Knight said. "We got 10 through and we hope to get Ethan back for Wednesday (state duals). But overall, I am pleased with how we performed."
The most heartbreaking defeat was likely for Muscatine's Carson Harder. The senior came into the meet with 35 wins and reached the title match where he lost to West Burlington Notre Dame's Grifen Molle by fall.
But in his wrestleback match for second place, Harder fell to Will Larson of Fort Madison by the ultimate tiebreaker. After three grueling periods and overtimes, the match was scoreless. Larson won the match 1-0 by the rules governing overtime.
"It was an emotional day with a lot of highs and lows," Muscatine coach Joe Kane said. "You feel both sides of it. It was a tough one for Carson. You are super pumped for the people who make it (to state) and super bummed for the ones who don't."