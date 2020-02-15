Hill hangs on for district title

Bradley Hill was watching his district wrestling title dream go away in a hurry.

The Bettendorf sophomore had controlled most of his 170-pound match with Muscatine's Tim Nimely during Saturday's Class 3A district meet at Bettendorf. But after a quick move by Nimely, Hill suddenly found himself on his back and inches from being pinned with 40 seconds left in the contest.

Hill had been up 10-4 in the match, but Nimely got back into the match with a takedown and escape. Now the score was 10-7 in favor of Hill, but Nimely was in prime position to snatch the championship.

Hill literally had to fight to keep his shoulders from being put to the mat.

"Honestly at the time, I was crapping my pants," Hill said of the sudden reversal of fortune. "(Nimely) hit me with a good move and that was the situation. I just had to dig down and find a way. It was all heart at that point."

Hill did find a way, although the three points that Nimely scored with the near fall sent the match into overtime tied at 10-10. Instead of letting the stunning situation get him down, Hill said he just had to regroup.

"(Nimely) had all the momentum going into overtime," Hill said. "But I refocused and went back out there ready to go."