Howard stuns top-two seeds to claim 195-pound title; Sabers, Indians send six to districts

"(Royce) might be the toughest blue collar type of wrestler I've ever coached," Ohnemus said. "Cael Grell is sneaky good, he is just slick. I believe he can be a state tournament wrestler."

The Indians also had six wrestlers reach districts. Jaxon Bussa (106), Eric Kinkaid (145), Logan Waltz (170) and Cade Everson (182) all finished in first. David Grimes (126) won his wrestleback by pinning DeWitt's Keaton Simmons in 1:11 on a headlock.

He didn't wrestle last year and now sits at 19-15, two wins away from the state tournament.

"I knew I put in a lot of work," Grimes said. "I didn't know I far I could go. It means a lot to me."

Seniors Alex Beaver (126) and Kobe Simon (220) were two of five qualifiers for West Liberty. Simon had a late third period takedown to hold off Solon's Gage Marty in the first-place bout.

"In those close matches, I like to work down my opponent and get him to open up toward the end of the match," Simon said.

Tipton and Maquoketa each will have three at districts. The Tigers' Nile Schuett went upper-body to pin DeWitt's Cole Miller in 2:12 at heavyweight.

"I knew it was going to be tough match," Schuett said. "If you get an opening, don't lose it."