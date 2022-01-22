IGHSAU sanctions girls wrestling for 2022-23 season

CORALVILLE — When Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit competed in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls’ state wrestling tournament as a freshman, there were only 87 competitors across 10 weight classes.
Fast-forward to this season — Schmit’s senior year — and there was 695 girls who wrestled at Xtream Arena the past two days.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union witnessed that growth and made the announcement Saturday evening it will officially offer girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport starting in the 2022-23 school year.
“Honestly, I thought it was going to be another year,” Pleasant Valley coach Tom Isaacson said. “I was really surprised, but I’m glad it is happening. We can start to grow things a lot faster now.
“With the way everything has grown in the last two to three years, I’m glad they saw the writing on the wall and sanctioned it now.”
The IGHSAU Board of Directors voted on Jan. 12 to add wrestling to its list of sponsored sports. It passed unanimously.
Wrestling becomes the 11th sanctioned sport by the IGHSAU, the first since bowling was added in 2007.
“I always thought it would get there, it was just a matter of schools having someone to support it locally through their coaches, through their programs and then to get serious about getting the girls the chance to come in and learn a new sport,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger told the Quad-City Times. “I always believed the Iowa girl would come in and take advantage of the opportunity.
“Our concern was do we have enough to survive all across the state, not hurting participation by adding it too early.”
The logistics still need to be sorted out.
Will there be a classification system? How many weight classes? What will be the regular season and postseason format? How many competitions can a school have in a season? When will the season begin and end? Where will the state tournament be contested?
The IGHSAU will put together an advisory committee to figure out the specifics in the coming months. It does plan to follow the National Federation of State High School Associations rules and guidelines.
“This seems like a big decision, but really the biggest decisions are in front of us,” Berger said. “We have a plan, but we haven’t made any decisions.
“We feel we’re pretty good at running state championships. We’re going to make a big deal out of them.”
Hawaii was the first state to sanction girls wrestling in 1998 and Texas followed a year later. Iowa becomes the 34th state to sanction it.
“It is like building a house, you need a foundation for that house to be really solid,” Berger said. “We had a process. I think people didn’t always like our process, but we said 50 schools (must commit to it) and we stuck to that.”
Berger said there are 58 schools who have committed to sponsoring wrestling programs in Iowa. There are many more expected to be on board.
IGHSAU associate director and wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley said there were more than 185 schools across the state that had at least one female participating this year.
And some of the schools who fielded large rosters at this weekend’s state tournament were not among the 58 the IGHSAU received paperwork from, Kirtley said.
“That makes us feel really good,” Kirtley noted.
Kirtley was hired by the IGHSAU last fall to head this up. Her husband is a wrestling coach and her sons wrestle.
“I have so much respect for athletes in the sport of wrestling, male and female,” Kirtley said. “The discipline, the mentality they have to have to be successful, it is hard to match that and hard to describe that to people who don’t love wrestling.
“For me, to have a moment where this has all been able to come to fruition, is really special for me. I’ve been behind the scenes enough to know what the sport means to Iowa. This moment is for the wrestling community.”
Bettendorf and North Scott have the largest rosters among the schools in the Quad-Cities. Both had more than 20 girls in their program this season. West Liberty had more than a dozen girls on its team.
Still, North Scott coach Brian Thomas said this is a significant development.
“There is accountability for it now,” Thomas said. “With us, it was almost like a club so it didn’t matter if they showed up for practice or not. That changes."
For the wrestlers returning next season, it was welcome news.
“I’m so happy that they finally pulled the trigger,” Wilton sophomore 120-pounder Hannah Rogers said. “It means that so many other girls are going to have opportunities.”
Rogers is the only girl in Wilton’s program. The same can be said for Wapello’s Tatum Wolford, a state runner-up at 145 pounds Saturday.
“This is huge,” Wolford said. “I never thought as a little kid wrestling in Iowa it would get sanctioned. I think once girls figure out they don’t have to wrestle boys anymore, it will be huge.”
Even though Schmit’s high school wrestling career is finished, she felt a sense of accomplishment with the IGHSAU's decision.
“Since I came into high school, it was always my goal to get this sport sanctioned just because of all the girls I saw that had so much potential,” Schmit said. “They never got to show it because of the disadvantages in competitions they had to go through.