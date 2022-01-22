IGHSAU sanctions girls wrestling for 2022-23 season

Berger said there are 58 schools who have committed to sponsoring wrestling programs in Iowa. There are many more expected to be on board.

IGHSAU associate director and wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley said there were more than 185 schools across the state that had at least one female participating this year.

And some of the schools who fielded large rosters at this weekend’s state tournament were not among the 58 the IGHSAU received paperwork from, Kirtley said.

“That makes us feel really good,” Kirtley noted.

Kirtley was hired by the IGHSAU last fall to head this up. Her husband is a wrestling coach and her sons wrestle.

“I have so much respect for athletes in the sport of wrestling, male and female,” Kirtley said. “The discipline, the mentality they have to have to be successful, it is hard to match that and hard to describe that to people who don’t love wrestling.

“For me, to have a moment where this has all been able to come to fruition, is really special for me. I’ve been behind the scenes enough to know what the sport means to Iowa. This moment is for the wrestling community.”