When and where: Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Schedule breakdown: Quarterfinal matches in all three classes are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. Semifinals are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, and third-place and championship matches are at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Class 1A quarterfinals -- 5 p.m.: Elmhurst IC Catholic (2-3-1) vs. Fithian Oakwood (21-10); Auburn (26-3) vs. Yorkville Christian (20-5). 7 p.m.: Coal City (40-2) vs. LeRoy (24-1); Lena-Winslow/Stockton (32-5) vs. Canton (28-9).

Class 2A quarterfinals -- 5 p.m.: Washington (22-8) vs. Mahomet-Seymour (32-7); Deerfield (17-5) vs. Wauconda (7-4). 7 p.m. Jacksonville (33-3) vs. Joliet Catholic (13-7); Geneseo (21-1) vs. Chicago Brother Rice (9-6).

Class 3A quarterfinals -- 5 p.m.: Yorkville (17-5) vs. Elmhurst York (24-9); Chicago Mount Carmel (10-3) vs. St. Charles East (19-1). 7 p.m.: Arlington Heights Hersey (12-4) vs. Aurora Marmion Academy (16-1); Lockport (17-8) vs. Gurnee Warren (15-4).

Geneseo's state history: This is the Maple Leafs' fourth trip to the Dual Team State tournament, and their first since reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2015. Geneseo was the 2A runner-up in 2013 after falling 49-10 to Lombard Montini in the championship match; the Leafs returned to the title match in '14 but fell 49-21 to Montini.

Key wrestlers: Helping to anchor the Geneseo lineup is sophomore Zachary Montez, who last weekend finished third at 132 pounds at the individual state tournament in Champaign. Montez sports a 48-3 record and leads the Leafs with 137 takedowns. ... The freshman duo of 138-pounder Malaki Jackson (25-14) and 145-pounder Kye Weinzierl (28-11) joined Montez at the State Farm Center last weekend, but did not medal. ... Along with Montez and Weinzierl, sophomore 106-pounder Tim Sebastian (37-9) was an individual regional champion, as was junior 152-pounder Josh Hock (33-9). ... Other sectional qualifiers were sophomore 113-pounder Devan Hornback (23-15), freshman 120-pounder Grady Hull (29-13) and the senior quintet of 126-pounder Bryce Bealer (18-16), 160-pounder Aiden Damewood (26-15), 182-pounder Landon Shoemaker (32-14), 220-pounder Tim Stohl (36-13) and 285-pounder Levi Neumann (34-9); all but Hornback were regional runners-up.

Hall of Fame coach: Inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association's Hall of Fame last weekend in Champaign, Geneseo head coach Jon Murray is in his 21st year leading the Maple Leafs and has a 338-100 career record with four regional titles and four dual team state appearances (4-3 dual team state record).