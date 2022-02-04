IHSA Class 1A Wrestling Regionals

Class 1A Sherrard Regional

When and where: Saturday at Sherrard High School's Harry Hunt Gymnasium. Wrestling gets underway at 10 a.m., with the finals set for around 2 p.m.

Who advances: The top three individuals in each of the 14 weight classes advance to next weekend's Princeton Sectional, with the team champion advancing to the Rock Falls Sectional on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Teams: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Morrison, Orion, Princeton, Riverdale, Rock Falls, Rockridge, Sherrard, Sterling Newman.

Team notes: With no IHSA-sanctioned postseason last season, Riverdale comes in as a reigning regional team champion as the Rams' 2019-20 squad won its first such plaque since 2007, the last year Riverdale qualified for the dual team state tournament. ... Five other teams have won regional titles since the mid-2010s: Orion (2019), E-P (’18), Princeton (’17), Rock Falls (’16) and Sherrard (’16). ... Newman's most recent team title was in 2012. ... The longest title droughts belong to Alleman (’05) and Rockridge (’02); Morrison has never won a regional team crown.

Area wrestlers to watch: This regional boasts a pair of undefeated and No. 1 ranked wrestlers in Riverdale's Brock Smith (39-0 at 132 pounds) and Alleman's Charlie Jagusah (31-0 at 285), as well as a pair of No. 2 IWCOA-rated competitors in Riverdale's Collin Altensey (152) and Alex Watson (160). ... At 106 pounds, Alleman's Dalton Nimrick and Riverdale's Tharren Jacobs are ranked ninth and 10th, respectively, in the latest IWCOA state rankings, with Jacobs' brother Thad ranked ninth at 113 pounds. ... At 126, Rockridge's Jude Finch is ranked sixth, with his brother Reese Finch ranked fourth at 145 pounds; Riverdale's Eli Hinde is ranked 10th at 145. ... Sherrard's Dylan Russell is No. 10 at 160. ... At 182 pounds, Morrison's Kayden White is No. 6 in the state. ... E-P's Elijah Friedrichsen is No. 8 at 285 pounds.

Class 1A Dixon Regional

When and where: Saturday at Dixon High School's Lancaster Gymnasium. Wrestling gets underway at 9 a.m., with the finals set to begin between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

Who advances: The top three individuals in each weight class advance to next weekend's Princeton Sectional, with the team champion headed to the Rock Falls Sectional on Tuesday, Feb. 22

Area teams: Fulton, West Carroll. Other teams: Byron, Dakota, Dixon, Durand, Lena-Winslow/Stockton, Oregon, Polo, Stillman Valley, Winnebago.

FYI: Fulton and West Carroll both come in seeking their first regional team hardware. ... Host Dixon is the No. 1 team in 1A in the latest Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association rankings. ... Fulton has two wrestlers rated honorable mention in the latest IWCOA state rankings in 138-pounder Ben Fosdick and 170-pounder Zane Pannell.

Class 1A Farmington Regional

When and where: Saturday at Farmington High School, with the first session getting underway at 9 a.m.; finals are slated to begin between 2 and 3 p.m.

Who advances: The top three individuals in each weight class advance to next weekend's Stanford Olympia Sectional, with the team champion moving on to the Tremont Sectional on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Area teams: Kewanee, Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville, United. Other teams: Chillicothe IVC, Farmington, Knoxville, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Heights.

FYI: Mercer County has won back-to-back regional team titles in the last two IHSA-sanctioned postseasons; there was no postseason competition last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Kewanee has two postseason trophies to its credit, winning a district title in 1972 and taking a regional plaque in 2009. ... Individually, MerCo's Ethan Monson is ranked sixth at 120 pounds in this week's IWCOA state rankings, with teammate Zeke Arnold an honorable mention choice at 138 pounds.

