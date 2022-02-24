IHSA Dual Team State Wrestling Tournament

When and where: Today and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Friday's quarterfinal schedule -- 1A: Elmhurst IC Catholic vs. Tremont, Harvard vs. Sandwich (both 5 p.m.); Colfax Ridgeview vs. Yorkville Christian, Tolono Unity vs. Vandalia (both 7 p.m.). 2A: Riverside-Brookfield vs. Joliet Catholic, Chatham Glenwood vs. Antioch (both 5 p.m.); Mahomet-Seymour vs. Chicago Brother Rice, Rock Island vs. Deerfield (both 7 p.m.). 3A: Lockport vs. Chicago Marshall, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West vs. DeKalb (both 5 p.m.); Chicago Mount Carmel vs. Libertyville; Moline vs. Mount Prospect (both 7 p.m.).

Saturday: In each class, the winners of the early quarterfinal round matches meet up in the semifinal round at 9 a.m., with the winners of the later quarterfinal matches meeting in the 11 a.m. semifinals. All third place and championship matches are set for 7 p.m.

Moline state history: Sporting a 16-4 dual-meet record, this is the Maroons' seventh trip to dual team state, their first since 2000, when they finished in third place. Moline's lone state team title came in 1996; after finishing fourth in 1998, the Maroons reached the Class AA finals in ’99 but lost 50-15 to New Lenox Providence. ... Moline has also reached the state quarterfinals in 1990 and ’97.

Top Moline individuals: Headlining the Maroons' lineup is senior Kole Brower (47-1), the IHSA Class 3A individual state champion at 138 pounds, and classmate and 145-pounder Noah Tapia (48-3), who was a state runner-up; those were Moline's lone state qualifiers. ... Sectional qualifiers were seniors Carmelo Cruz (17-10 at 120), Alec Schmacht (34-11 at 126) and Parker Terronez (17-10 at 160, plus a regional title) and sophomores Bradley Ledbetter (18-16 at 132), Pablo Perez (23-10 at 170) and James Soliz (37-15 at 182).

Rock Island state history: By contrast to Moline, the Rocks' history at the dual team state tournament is confined to one lone appearance in 1992; Rocky lost 37-28 to Chicago Mount Carmel to cap a 13-9-1 finish that winter. ... Rock Island comes into this year's Elite Eight with a 14-9 dual-meet mark.

Top Rock Island individuals: Senior Aoci Bernard (51-3) became the first Rocky wrestler in nine years to win an individual state championship when he took home the 138-pound Class 2A title from Champaign. ... Also qualifying for individual state were sophomore 106-pounder Truth Vesey (40-8, also won regionals), junior 113-pounder Sammy Niyonkuru (39-14) and junior 182-pounder Steven Marquez (32-8, plus a regional title). ... Sectional qualifiers were juniors Tyler Barbee (17-3 at 132) and Matthew Cook (29-14 at 152) and sophomores Daniel McGhee (39-13 at 120), Amare Overton (9-8 at 170), Andrew Marquez (36-14 and a regional title at 195) and Eli Gustafson (30-21 and a regional title at 285).

