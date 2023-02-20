IHSA DUAL TEAM WRESTLING

Class 2A Sycamore Sectional

Tuesday: Crystal Lake Central vs. Washington; Geneseo vs. Sycamore (both 6 p.m.).

FYI: This is the first sectional appearance for the Maple Leafs since 2015, when they won three straight regional titles between 2013-15 and made all three of the program’s team state appearances, finishing as the 2A state runner-up in the 2013 and ‘14 seasons. Altogether, the Leafs have won nine regional titles. ... Sycamore is coming off its 11th regional title and its second in a row; the Spartans made all four of their state appearances from 2010-13, finishing third in 2A in ‘11 and ‘13.

Class 1A Oregon Sectional

Tuesday: Lena-Winslow/Stockton vs. Woodstock Marian; Riverdale vs. Yorkville Christian (both 6 p.m.).

FYI: Riverdale has won 21 regional titles over the past half-century and is coming off its second regional crown in the last three postseasons after going from 2008 to ‘19 without a title. The Rams last qualified for state in 2007, and altogether have made 11 trips to the dual team state meet, finishing second in 1976 and ‘79 and placing third in 1992 and ‘93. ... Defending 1A team state champion Yorkville Christian is an emerging power, winning its first regional and making its first state trip last season.

Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional

Tuesday: LeRoy vs. El Paso-Gridley; Kewanee vs. Canton (both 6 p.m.).

FYI: By winning its second straight regional title, Kewanee accomplished a first for the program; the Boilermakers’ only other postseason crowns were a district title in 1972 and a regional championship in 2009. Kewanee is seeking its first trip to the dual team state meet. ... Canton won just its third regional title this year; the Little Giants’ other championships came in 2007 and ‘09. Like the Boilers, Canton is also seeking its first state berth.