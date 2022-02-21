IHSA Dual Team Wrestling Sectionals

CLASS 3A CHATHAM GLENWOOD SECTIONAL

Tuesday: Moline vs. Edwardsville at 6 p.m., with the winner facing either Mount Prospect or Palatine Fremd Friday night at 7 in the IHSA Dual Team State quarterfinals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Sectional history: By winning the team title at the Joliet West Regional, the Maroons earned their 13th regional title (to go with 11 district championships), their first since 2016. Now, Moline is looking for its first sectional team title since 2000, a season that ended with a third-place finish at the Class AA dual team state tournament. ... The Maroons have 18 sectional team titles to their credit.

CLASS 2A WASHINGTON SECTIONAL

Tuesday: Rock Island vs. Sycamore; Washington vs. Joliet Catholic at 6:30 p.m., with the winners earning berths in Friday's IHSA Dual Team State quarterfinals in Bloomington. With a win, the Rocks would wrestle either Deerfield or Crystal Lake Central at either 5 or 7 p.m. on Friday.

Sectional history: Rock Island's team title at the United Township Regional was its second in a row and the fourth in program history to go alongside five district titles. The Rocks now shoot for their 16th sectional team title, but their first since 1992, when they reached the Class AA state quarterfinals.

CLASS 1A TREMONT SECTIONAL

Tuesday: Kewanee vs. Tremont; Fairbury Prairie Central vs. Colfax Ridgeview at 6 p.m.; the winners advance to the IHSA Dual Team State quarterfinals on Friday.

Sectional history: Picking up its first regional team title since 2009 with its first-place finish at the Farmington Regional, Kewanee has only gotten this far twice in program history, with the Boilermakers also winning a district championship in 1972; the Boilers have never gotten beyond the sectional round as a team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0