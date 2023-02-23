When and where: Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Schedule breakdown: Wrestling begins Friday morning at 9 with first-round matches, followed by quarterfinals and first-round wrestlebacks at 11 a.m. and second-round wrestlebacks at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, wrestling resumes with championship semifinals and third-round wrestlebacks at 9 a.m., followed by consolation semifinals at 11:30 a.m. and placement matches (third and fifth place) at 12:15 p.m. The Grand March is at 1:45 p.m., with championship matches following at 2 p.m.

Local qualifiers -- 120: Michelle Naftzger, fr., Erie-Prophetstown (25-16). 125: Bri Bynum, jr., Sherrard (21-18). 140: Jayda Rosenow, so., Erie-Prophetstown (16-15); Gia Ritter, jr., Geneseo (7-7). 145: Taylor Krueger, sr., Geneseo (9-6). 155: Maryam Ndiaye, jr., Moline (16-4).

FYI: Of the local state qualifiers, Rosenow is the lone sectional champion; she topped Minooka's Bella Cyrkiel 9-7 in overtime at the Geneseo Sectional. ... Bynum was a sectional finalist at Geneseo, but was pinned in 1:53 by Freeport's Cadence Diduch. ... Bynum is the lone area wrestler to return to state after taking part in last year's debut event; she was also a sectional runner-up in 2022 and finished sixth at state in the 125-pound division.