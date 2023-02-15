When and where: Thursday through Saturday at the State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

Session times: Wrestling begins at noon Thursday with the Class 1A preliminary bouts, followed by 2A preliminaries at 2:15 p.m. and 3A preliminaries at 4:30 p.m., with action taking place on six mats. At 6:45 Thursday evening, the 1A and 2A winners' bracket quarterfinals take place.

Wrestling resumes Friday morning at 8:30 with the 3A winners' bracket quarterfinals and first-round wrestleback matches. Wrestleback matches for 1A and 2A start at 11 a.m., with second-round wrestlebacks for all three classes beginning at 1:30 Friday afternoon. After the arena is cleared, the third session begins Friday evening at 7:30 with championship round semifinals for all three classes.

On Saturday, the fourth session gets underway at 9 a.m. with quarterfinal wrestlebacks for all three classes, followed by semifinal wrestlebacks for all three classes at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m. are the 3rd-4th and 5th-6th place matches for all three classes, at the conclusion of which the arena will be cleared.

The fifth and final session begins with the 5 p.m. lineup for the Grand March, with the Grand March itself following a half-hour later. The championship matches for all three classes will get underway at 6 p.m. on three mats.

Local Class 3A competitors: Moline - Noah Tapia (Sr. 145, 49-0), James Soliz (Jr. 182, 41-8).

Local Class 2A competitors: Geneseo - Zachary Montez (So. 132, 43-2), Malaki Jackson (Fr. 138, 25-12), Kye Weinzierl (Fr. 145, 27-10); Rock Island - Sammy Niyonkuru (Sr. 106, 29-10), Truth Vesey (Jr. 113, 38-3), Daniel McGhee (Jr. 120, 23-5), Tristan Willoughby (Sr. 145, 29-19), Amare Overton (Jr. 170, 38-9), Steven Marquez (Sr. 182, 36-4), Andrew Marquez (Jr. 195, 38-5).

Local Class 1A competitors: Erie-Prophetstown - Jase Grunder (Sr. 152, 46-4); Fulton - Zane Pannell (Sr. 170, 47-1); Kewanee - William Taylor (Sr. 138, 41-4), Max Kelly (Sr. 152, 40-8); Mercer County - Bodie Salmon (So. 170, 27-7); Orion - Luke Moen (Sr. 120, 40-11), Maddux Anderson (So. 195, 39-12); Riverdale - Dean Wainwright (Fr. 106, 45-1), Tharren Jacobs (Sr. 113, 39-9), Brock Smith (Sr. 138, 49-1), Collin Altensey (Sr. 160, 50-1), Alex Watson (Sr. 170, 47-5); Rockridge - Jude Finch (So. 126, 40-4); Sherrard - Walker Anderson (Sr. 195, 39-2).

Returning state medalists: In Class 3A, Moline's Tapia was the state runner-up at 145 pounds. In 2A, Geneseo's Montez finished fourth at 113 pounds. Class 1A features a pair of reigning state champions in the Riverdale duo of Smith and Altensey, who struck gold at 132 and 152 pounds, respectively; Ram teammate Watson was fifth at 160 pounds. E-P's Grunder (145 pounds) Fulton's Pannell (170) and Sherrard's Anderson (220) also took fifth last year.

Experience counts: For the trio of Tapia, Smith and Altensey, this will be their third individual state appearance in three seasons; the 2020-21 IHSA state series was not held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Both Altensey and Smith finished fifth (at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively) as freshmen in '20.

Multiple qualifiers: Rock Island has the most individuals competing in Champaign this weekend with a record seven state qualifiers in 2A, followed by Riverdale with five in 1A. Geneseo (three in 2A), Moline (two in 3A), Kewanee (two in 1A) and Orion (two in 1A) are the other schools with more than one state participant.

Getting started at 3A: Tapia will open up his state run against McHenry junior Pedro Jimenez (38-10), with Soliz getting started against St. Charles junior Brody Murray (33-4).

Getting started at 2A: Rocky's Niyoukuru begins his state push against Rochester sophomore Conner Carroll (32-5), with Vesey taking on Chicago Kennedy sophomore Victor Alvarado (32-4) and McGhee facing Lombard Montini freshman Kameron Luif (33-9). Willoughby opens against Lemont senior Johnny O'Connor (41-5) and Overton facing Oak Park Fenwick senior Finn McGee (35-4). Steven Marquez begins his state push against Niles Notre Dame junior Jim Amatore (34-13), with Andrew Marquez opening with Harvey Thornton junior Qilee Jackson (26-15). Geneseo's Montez opens up against Chicago St. Rita junior Sean Larkin (26-4), with Jackson facing Bloomington senior Dylan Watts (31-6) and Weinzierl taking on Crete-Monee senior Josyah Holland (22-5).

Getting started at 1A: Among Riverdale's quintet, Wainwright gets his state debut against Auburn freshman Drayven Hamm (35-16), with fellow first-time state qualifier Jacobs opening with Farmington junior Keygan Jennings (32-1). Smith begins his title defense against El Paso-Gridley senior Tyler Roth (19-6), while Altensey begins his against Lawrenceville senior Brian Seed (43-7); Watson begins his bid for a second straight state medal against Auburn junior Joey Barrow (37-14).

Among other returning 1A medalists, Grunder will square off with Kewanee's Kelly in a 152-pound matchup of area wrestlers. Pannell begins his state run against Robinson senior Jared Hermann (39-4), while Anderson takes on Vandalia sophomore Wyatt Dothager (38-14).

Rockridge's Finch marks his second straight state trip with an opening match against Shelbyville senior Calvin Miller (43-4). Among the first-time state qualifiers, Orion's Moen debuts against Tremont senior Payton Murphy (36-2) and Anderson makes his state debut against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin senior Cory West (34-1). Kewanee's Taylor takes on Dakota junior Jason Bowers (34-11) and MerCo's Salmon debuts against Braidwood Reed-Custer junior Rex Pfeifer (43-5).