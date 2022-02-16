IHSA Individual State Wrestling Tournament

When and where: Thursday through Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Session times

Thursday: Class 1A preliminaries get underway at noon, followed by 2A preliminaries at 2:15 p.m. and 3A prelims at 4:30 p.m., with action taking place on six mats. The 1A and 2A winners' bracket quarterfinals start at 6:45 p.m.

Friday: Class 3A winners' bracket quarterfinals and first-round wrestlebacks at 8:30 a.m., followed by 1A and 2A first-round wrestlebacks at 11 a.m. and second-round wrestlebacks for all three classes at 1:30 p.m. The day's second session begins at 7 p.m. with championship round semifinals for all three classes.

Saturday: Quarterfinal wrestlebacks for all three classes begin at 9 a.m., with semifinal wrestlebacks following at 11 a.m. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth place matches for all three classes wrap up the day's opening session starting at 1 p.m. The final session begins with the Grand March at 5:30 p.m., with finals for all three classes commencing at 6 p.m.

Area competitors

Class 3A -- Moline: Kole Brower, Sr., 138 pounds (42-1); Noah Tapia, Sr., 145 pounds (44-2).

Class 2A -- Geneseo: Tim Sebastian, Fr., 106 (23-13); Zachary Montez, Fr., 113 (36-4); Anthony Montez, Sr., 160 (43-2). Rock Island: Truth Vesey, So., 106 (37-6); Samuel Niyoukuru, Jr., 113 (37-12); Aoci Bernard, Sr., 138 (46-3); Steven Marquez, Jr., 182 (31-6).

Class 1A -- Alleman: Dalton Nimrick, Sr., 106 (33-6); Charlie Jagusah, Jr., 285 (37-0). Erie-Prophetstown: Wyatt Goosens, Fr., 113 (30-6); Jase Grunder, Jr., 145 (26-7); Elijah Friedrichsen, Sr., 285 (44-6). Fulton: Zane Pannell, Jr., 170 (38-8). Kewanee: Kadin Rednour, Sr., 152 (35-6). Mercer County: Ethan Monson, So., 120 (27-6). Morrison: Kayden White, Sr., 182 (33-3); Nate Schaefer, Sr., 220 (33-6). Riverdale: Brock Smith, Jr., 132 (44-1); Collin Altensey, Jr., 152 (43-0); Alex Watson, Jr., 160 (43-2). Rockridge: Jude Finch, Fr., 126 (37-11). Sherrard: Ryder Roelf, Sr., 170 (38-7); Walker Anderson, Jr., 220 (37-4).

