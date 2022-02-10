IHSA Individual Wrestling Sectionals

Class 3A Granite City Sectional

Schedule: First session, 5 p.m. Friday; second session 9 a.m. Saturday; third session 1 p.m. Saturday (finals to begin around 3 p.m.) ... The top four individuals in each weight class advance to next weekend's IHSA Individual State Tournament in Champaign.

Moline: 120: Carmelo Cruz, Sr., 15-8; 126: Alec Schmacht, Sr., 31-9; 132: Bradley Ledbetter, So., 17-14; 138: Kole Brower, Sr., 39-1; 145: Noah Tapia, Jr., 41-2; 160: Parker Terronez, Sr., 15-7; 170: Pablo Perez, So., 23-10; 182: James Soliz, So., 33-13.

Rank and file: In the most recent IWCOA individual state rankings for 3A, the Maroons' Brower is ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds, with Tapia second at 145 and Schmacht an honorable mention choice at 126 pounds.

Class 2A Sycamore Sectional

Schedule: First session, 5 p.m. Friday; second session 9 a.m. Saturday; third session 2 p.m. Saturday (finals to start between 3:20 and 3:30). ... The top four individuals in each weight class advance to next weekend's IHSA Individual State Tournament in Champaign.

Geneseo: 106: Tim Sebastian, Fr., 20-11; 113: Zachary Montez, Fr., 34-3; 126: Cooper Schaad, So., 2-6; 132: Carson Raya, Sr., 30-12; 160: Anthony Montez, Sr., 40-2; 170: Harrison Neumann, Sr., 32-10; 182: Nathan McAvoy, Sr., 6-12; 220: Brayden Franzen, Fr., 7-3; 285: Levi Neumann, Jr., 27-12.

Rock Island: 106: Truth Vesey, So., 33-5; 113: Samuel Niyonkuru, Jr., 34-10; 120: Daniel McGhee, So., 35-11; 132: Tyler Barbee, Jr., 16-1; 138: Aoci Bernard, Sr., 43-3; 152: Matthew Cook, Jr., 29-12; 170: Amare Overton, So., 6-6; 182: Steven Marquez, Jr., 29-5; 195: Andrew Marquez, So., 33-12; 285: Eli Gustafson, So., 29-18.

How they rank: In the latest IWCOA 2A individual state rankings, the Rocks' Bernard is fifth at 138 pounds, Vesey is seventh at 106 pounds and Niyonkuru 10th at 113; McGhee (120), Barbee (132), Cook (152), Steven (182) and Andrew Marquez (195) and Gustafson (285) are all honorable mention. ... For the Maple Leafs, Zachary Montez is second at 113, as is older brother Anthony at 160 pounds; Raya (132), Harrison (170) and Levi Neumann (285) are honorable mention.

Class 1A Princeton Sectional

Schedule: First session: 4:30 p.m. Friday; second session 10 a.m. Saturday; third session 2:30 p.m. Saturday. ... The top four individuals in each weight class advance to next weekend's IHSA Individual State Tournament in Champaign.

Alleman: 106: Dalton Nimrick, Sr., 30-6; 195: Peyton Pirog, So., 4-12; 285: Charlie Jagusah, Jr., 34-0.

Erie-Prophetstown: 113: Wyatt Goosens, Fr., 26-5; 145: Jase Grunder, Jr., 23-5; 182: Luke Otten, So., 26-13; 195: Andrew Bomleny, Sr., 39-5; 220: Nick Ballard, Sr., 32-6; 285: Elijah Friedrichsen, Sr., 40-4.

Fulton: 170: Zane Pannell, Jr., 34-7; 220: Xander Walling, Sr., 22-12.

Orion: 106: Kaleb Sovey, Fr., 16-7; 120: Luke Moen, Jr., 25-10; 138: Mason Anderson, So., 24-8; 182: Phillip Dochterman, So., 18-11.

Morrison: 182: Kayden White, Sr., 30-3; 220: Nate Schaefer, Sr., 29-4.

Riverdale: 106: Tharren Jacobs, So., 32-9; 132: Brock Smith, Jr., 42-0; 145: Eli Hinde, Jr., 33-8; 152: Collin Altensey, Jr., 40-0; 160: Alex Watson, Jr., 41-1; 170: Zach Bradley, So., 33-13.

Rockridge: 126: Jude Finch, Fr., 33-9; 182: Nathan Petreikis, Sr., 21-2; 285: Sam Buser, Sr., 30-12.

Sherrard: 138: Austin Fratzke, Sr., 40-5; 152: Nate Bynum, Sr., 32-12; 160: Dylan Russell, Sr., 32-7; 170: Ryder Roelf, Sr., 36-5; 220: Walker Anderson, Jr., 35-3.

How they rank: This sectional includes two No. 1 ranked wrestlers in Riverdale's Smith (132 pounds) and Alleman's Jagusah (285), as well as a pair of No. 2 competitors in Riverdale's Altensey (152) and Watson (160). ... Others in the top 10 are Rockridge's Finch (6th at 126), Morrison's White (6th at 182), Alleman's Nimrick (9th at 106) and Riverdale's Jacobs (10th at 106) and Hinde (10th at 145) and Sherrard's Russell (10th at 160). ... Fourteen other area wrestlers are among the honorable mention rolls.

Class 1A Stanford Olympia Sectional

Schedule: First session, 4:30 p.m. Friday; second session 10 a.m. Saturday; third session 2 p.m. Saturday. ... The top four individuals in each weight class advance to next weekend's IHSA Individual State Tournament in Champaign.

Kewanee: 113: Waylan Lambert, Fr., 23-10; 120: Nathaniel Hampton, Sr., 29-9; 126: Hayden Davis, Jr., 27-9; 132: Xander Gruszeczka, Sr., 13-7; 138: Max Kelly, Jr., 24-7; 145: Will Taylor, Jr., 18-7; 152: Kadin Rednour, Sr., 33-4; 182: Jackson Hawkins, So., 12-8; 195: Nate Lockett, Jr., 10-3.

Mercer County: 106: Kale Stirn, Fr., 15-9; 120: Ethan Monson, So., 23-5; 138: Zeke Arnold, So., 17-9; 160: Gavin Minteer, Jr., 13-8; 170: Bodie Salmon, Fr., 24-12.

How they rank: MerCo's Monson is rated sixth at 120 pounds in the most recent IWCOA state rankings, with Golden Eagle teammate Arnold honorable mention at 138 pounds. ... Kewanee's Hampton (120) and Rednour (152) are also honorable mention selections.

