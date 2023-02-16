Fourteen area wrestlers came to Champaign for the IHSA Class 1A individual state tournament in pursuit of what everyone in the sport dreams of.

After Thursday’s opening day of competition at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center, only three of those 14 still have that dream alive.

Riverdale can claim two of those three as freshman 106-pounder Dean Wainwright and senior 160-pounder Collin Altensey each scored a pair of wins to advance to Friday night’s semifinal round.

Altensey (52-1), last year’s 1A state champion at 152 pounds, opened up his title defense with a pair of technical fall victories.

After his first-round bout with Lawrenceville’s Brian Seed ended at the 3:40 mark, Altensey repeated the outcome in the quarterfinals against Hoopeston Area’s Angel Zamora, with their match finishing at the 3:11 mark.

Wrestling in his first IHSA state tournament, Wainwright (47-1) rose to the occasion by pinning Auburn’s Drayven Hamm in 3:15. He then got pushed by LeRoy’s Brady Mouser in the quarterfinals, but emerged with a 4-1 victory.

Also booking a Final Four spot was Rockridge sophomore 126-pounder Jude Finch (42-4).

Finch had to work hard for his semifinal spot, first battling past Shelbyville’s Calvin Miller 9-7 in overtime, and then withstanding a high-scoring quarterfinal bout with Elmhurst IC Catholic’s Omar Samayoa to earn a 10-6 win.

“My first match, I was a little slow,” Finch said. “I was a little gassed out. The second match, I fixed the little things and wrestled like I normally do. I just had to get in the snap of things.

“Every now and then, stuff happens to you, but you’ve still got to battle through it.”

One reigning state champion found his bid for a repeat denied.

Riverdale senior 138-pounder Brock Smith (50-2) opened up his title defense promisingly enough by taking down El Paso-Gridley’s Tyler Roth by technical fall at the 2:05 mark.

However, Benton junior Mason Tieffel — like Smith owner of a 50-2 record — was able to battle to a 9-7 overtime victory and send Smith to Friday morning’s wrestleback round.

At 152 pounds, Erie-Prophetstown senior Jase Grunder (47-5) pinned Kewanee senior Max Kelly (40-8) at the 4:23 mark in a first-round battle of area competitors, but was tripped up 6-3 by Peotone’s Marco Spinazzola in the quarterfinals.

A pair of area senior 170-pounders also opened with wins, but fell in the quarterfinal round.

Riverdale’s Alex Watson (48-6) pinned Auburn’s Joey Barrow in 3:26 to get his state run off to a promising start, but he ran into a buzzsaw in the quarters in Canton senior Joseph Norton. Norton bested Watson 9-2 for his 49th win in 50 bouts.

Also at 170, Fulton’s Zane Pannell (48-2) opened with a pin by putting Robinson’s Jared Hermann down for the count at the 2:30 mark. However, he could not get by Tolono Unity’s Kyus Root in the quarterfinals as Root took an 8-4 decision.

Falling in the first round were Riverdale junior 113-pounder Tharren Jacobs (lost 8-0 to Farmington’s Keygan Jennings) and Orion’s duo of senior 120-pounder Luke Moen (pinned in 1:45 by Tremont’s Payton Murphy) and sophomore 195-pounder Maddux Anderson (pinned in 20 seconds by Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Cory West.

But the unkindest blow of all was felt by Sherrard senior 195-pounder Walker Anderson.

Opening strong by pinning Vandalia’s Wyatt Dothager in 39 seconds, Anderson never returned to the mat for his quarterfinal bout with Seneca’s Chris Peura as he injured himself warming up for that bout, suffering a broken right collarbone to bring his state run to an untimely end.

“He was the No. 2 seed, and I think he’d have won it,” Sherrard coach Jeff Garrett said. “It’s a helluva way to end your high school career, especially five minutes before stepping on the mat. Walker’s a tough guy, he says this sucks, but things happen.

“He hadn’t been hurt in four years of football or wrestling. He’s put in a lot of time and worked hard for this. I really feel bad for him.”