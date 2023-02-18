CHAMPAIGN — One championship era in Riverdale High School wrestling came to a close Saturday night at the State Farm Center.

At the same time, another winning chapter was just getting started.

The Rams' freshman 106-pound phenom Dean Wainwright concluded a postseason triple crown, following up regional and sectional titles with his first individual state crown.

Taking on Glasford Illini Bluffs junior Hunter Robbins — owner of a 34-1 record and status as last year's 106-pound state runner-up — Wainwright was not intimidated as he reversed Robbins midway through the second period and finished off with a pin at the 3 minute, 40-second mark.

"I was definitely excited, also a little nervous, but that comes with any match," said Wainwright. "I was just trying to feed off of it."

In the first period, Wainwright and Robbins battled on even terms, with each looking to make his move. Wainwright was the first, getting the takedown with 42 seconds on the clock to take a 2-0 lead after one.

Robbins started on top for the second, and he quickly tried to take control by keeping Wainwright face-down on the mat. However, Robbins was unable to make a move for points, enabling Wainwright to bide his time.

"The first half of the second, he wouldn't let me get away," Wainwright said. "But I was patient, and I got my opening."

With a postseason sweep of titles under his belt, Wainwright now admits that the possibility of ending his career with a grand slam of four straight titles at all levels is something to think about, although that is still a long way off.

"It's definitely a goal," he said. "It'll be fun to see where it takes me."

Meantime, senior 160-pounder Collin Altensey found himself one win away from becoming the first Riverdale wrestler to win consecutive state titles since Tyler Hurry won three in a row from 1993-95.

However, El Paso-Gridley's Dax Gentes had other plans. A quick takedown and near-fall set the tone for the match as Gentes denied Altensey's repeat title bid with an 11-3 major decision victory.

"If I'd finished my first shot, the match would've been different," said Altensey (53-2). "That got in my head a bit, and then he got those five points right off the bat. Give him credit, he had a game plan."

Although still hurting in the wake of Saturday's loss, Altensey knows the legacy he leaves behind — which includes a fifth-place state medal as a freshman in 2020 — is one to be proud of.

"It hurts now," he said, "but it's going to help me in time."

At the same time, Altensey praised Wainwright and noted the bright future that lies ahead of his freshman teammate.

"He's awesome," Altensey said. "If he sticks with the program, he's going to be a four-timer, no doubt. He's got a big career ahead of him."

Bronze for Rockridge's Finch and Fulton's Pannell: Looking to rally from Friday's semifinal setbacks, Rockridge sophomore 126-pounder Jude Finch and Fulton senior 170-pounder Zane Pannell ended their seasons with a flourish Saturday.

In the case of Pannell, he made the most of the final two bouts of his high school wrestling career. A fifth-place finisher at 170 pounds a year ago, Pannell bagged two victories to finish in third place.

After pinning Cahokia's Nick Deloach Jr. at the 5:39 mark of their consolation semifinal matchup, Pannell (52-2) came up with one more pin to close his prep career as he put Tolono Unity's Kyus Root down for the count at the 3:46 mark.

"This was my last match in high school, and I wanted a win and I wanted a pin," Pannell said. "I went out there with the mentality to win at all costs."

Still, Pannell was left thinking what might have been after Friday's semifinal loss.

"I'm not satisfied," he stated. "Third place is nice, but I wish I had gotten first place. I should be in the first-place match, but I ended up in this one."

Meantime, Finch (44-5) topped Shelbyville's Calvin Miller 7-3 in the wrestleback semifinals — the second time he beat Miller this weekend — to set up a showdown with Canton's Trevor Hedges in the third-place final.

In a bout marred by three injury stoppages, and with Finch being docked a penalty point, he still kept his focus and held on for a 6-5 victory.

"Never stop. That's what I did this week. Even with the loss in the semis, I kept pushing," Finch said. "I just had to keep going. I got my shots, and I won."

The three stoppages for injury time did not deter Finch in the slightest even as Hedges kept battling, eventually finishing the match limping on a pair of hobbled knees.

"I have a lot of respect for him, to finish the match," Finch said. "I was just wrestling, I wasn't trying to hurt him. But he ended up giving me breathers, which was all I could ask for."

Fifth place for Riverdale's Smith and E-P's Grunder: Three other area wrestlers competed in Saturday's fifth-place bouts, two of them being Riverdale Rams.

Of that pair, last year's 132-pound state winner Brock Smith rallied from a loss in the consolation semifinals to cap his prep career on a winning note. Smith (53-3) handled Dakota's Jason Bowers in the 138-pound fifth-place match to earn a 7-2 decision.

"I'm more disappointed in how I wrestled, because I think my ability is higher than what I did here this weekend," said Smith, a three-time state medalist. "But I'm starting to think about it in different ways. The next thing is Tuesday (the Oregon Dual Team Sectional) and focusing on helping get our team ready."

Smith's classmate Alex Watson was not as fortunate at 170 pounds, finishing sixth after dropping a 4-3 heartbreaker to Cahokia's Deloach.

Also finishing with a win was Erie-Prophetstown senior 152-pounder Jase Grunder (50-6), who placed fifth at state for the second straight year after outlasting Stillman Valley's Jack Seacrist 5-1 in overtime

An escape point in the third OT session, followed by a three-point near-fall as time expires, enabled Grunder to end with his 50th win of the season.

"I wanted to be in the finals, but I had a lot of tough matches here," Grunder said. "He (Seacrist) got the best of me last week (in the Oregon Sectional third-place bout), but I was finally able to finish him off. To finish by beating that guy, I'll take it."