The Rock Island High School wrestling team rolled into Champaign with its largest contingent yet for the IHSA Individual State Tournament.

Qualifying seven of its wrestlers out of last Saturday’s Class 2A Rochelle Individual Sectional, the Rocks got off to a promising start Thursday as six of those seven won their first-round matches.

But when it came time for the quarterfinals, only Rocky’s brother duo of senior 182-pounder Steven Marquez and junior 195-pounder Andrew Marquez made the cut to advance to Friday night’s semifinals.

The older Marquez (38-4) scored pins in both of his Thursday bouts. After sticking Niles Notre Dame’s Jim Amatore in 2:35, Marquez put Danville’s Phil Shaw IV down for the count at the 4:42 mark of their quarterfinal match.

“I knew for sure I was going to pin those kids. I envisioned myself pinning them,” he said. “It’s make or break now, and I want to come out and make a statement for myself.”

Steven Marquez feels that he is hitting his peak at the perfect moment in time as he pursues his first individual state championship.

“I definitely feel at my peak right now,” he said. “The is the best moment for me to capitalize, and win a title this year.”

Watching former Rock Island teammate Aoci Bernard win the 138-pound state championship as a senior last season has given the older Marquez extra motivation as he prepares for his semifinal bout with unbeaten Matty Jens of Chicago Brother Rice (30-0).

“When Aoci won it, that lit a fire under me, and I’ve been using that all year,” he said. “If I had a dollar for each time I envisioned (winning) state, I’d be a millionaire by now.”

The younger Marquez (40-5) also opened with a pin, putting Harvey Thornton’s Qilee Jackson on his back on 2:39. He was taken the distance in the quarterfinals by Carbondale’s Aiden Taylor, but emerged with a 10-4 decision.

“Going in, I was not nervous at all,” said Andrew Marquez, who was making his state debut. “I was excited about the opportunity to prove that I’m the best in my class. This is everything I’ve been working for.”

Like his older sibling, Marquez will face a Brother Rice wrestle in the semifinal round in Gambino Perez (18-5).

“This feels so good,” Andrew said of advancing to the semifinals along with his brother. “I hope both of us can get to the finals, and bring two titles home.”

While the Marquez brothers are still in the hunt for state titles, four of their teammates were tripped up in the quarterfinal round.

At 106 pounds, senior Sammy Niyonkuru (30-11) edged Rochester’s Conner Carroll in the first round, but was topped by technical fall in 4:14 by Anthony Alanis of Grayslake Central.

Rocky 113-pound junior Truth Vesey (39-4) took down Chicago Kennedy’s Victor Alvarado with a technical fall at the 2:37 mark, but could not get by Lombard Montini’s Ben Dunne, who prevailed by pin at the 5:38 mark.

At 120 pounds, junior Daniel McGhee (24-6) battled to a 6-4 overtime win in the first round against Montini’s Kameron Luif before being pinned in 3:06 by Gylon Sims of Joliet Catholic.

Rock Island junior 170-pounder Amare Overton (39-10) also opened up with a win by pinning Oak Park Fenwick’s Finn McGee in 1:48, but could not overcome Bethalto Civic Memorial’s Abe Wojcikiewicz in the quarterfinals as he fell by technical fall at the 1:55 mark.

Geneseo sophomore 132-pound standout Anthony Montez (44-3) opened strong with a 7-2 win over Chicago St. Rita’s Sean Larkin, but got sent to the wrestleback round with a 14-4 major decision loss to Mascoutah’s Santino Robinson.

The Maple Leafs’ Malaki Jackson fell in the first round at 138 pounds as Bloomington’s Dylan Watts pinned him in 1:23. Also falling in the first round at 145 pounds were Geneseo’s Kye Weinzierl (an 11-9 setback to Crete-Monee’s Josyah Holland) and Rock Island’s Tristan Willoughby (a 13-1 loss to Lemont’s Johnny O’Connor).

Class 3A: Moline pair split: In Thursday’s Class 3A state opening round, Moline’s two representatives split their respective matches.

At 145 pounds, Maroon senior standout Noah Tapia kept his perfect season and his bid for his first state championship going by pinning McHenry’s Pedro Jimenez in 2:25.

“I went in feeling good,” Tapia said. “I got a good warm-up in, and I went out and took care of business. I’m definitely living in the moment while I’m here, and focusing on the next matchup ahead of me.”

Now 50-0, Tapia will return to the State Farm Center mats Friday morning to face West Aurora sophomore Dom Serio (33-3), who pinned South Elgin’s Nico Clinite in 1:10.

An Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state winner two years ago during the COVID shortened campaign that saw the IHSA state series cancelled, Tapia is looking forward to the next step towards what he hopes is his first IHSA title.

“I haven’t wrestled him before, but I got a chance to see him,” Tapia said. “He’s a tough kid, but I think I can take care of him. I just have to slow him down a bit, get to my offense. That’s where I wrestle from.”

Moline’s junior 182-pounder James Soliz was not quite as fortunate in his opening-round match as Brody Murray of St. Charles pinned Soliz in 1:35.

Soliz (41-10) looks to stay alive in the first round of wrestlebacks against Wilmette Loyola’s Quinn Herbert.