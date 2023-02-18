CHAMPAIGN — Moline High School's Noah Tapia fell just a few points shy of winning his first IHSA individual state wrestling championship.

The Maroons' undefeated senior 145-pounder had another shot at gold Saturday night at the State Farm Center.

Unfortunately for Tapia, instead of a crowning achievement to his high school career, Saturday's 145-pound championship matchup resulted in more heartbreak.

Battling through two overtimes with St. Charles East junior Jayden Colon, Tapia tried several times to take his shot, but was unable to break through his opponent's defenses. In the third overtime period, an escape point with 10 seconds left made the difference as Colon edged Tapia 4-3.

Coming one year after a 3-1 loss to DeKalb's Tommy Curran in the finals, Saturday night's outcome hurt even worse. However, Tapia resolved to grow and get stronger from the experience.

"It definitely hurts a lot," said the Hofstra University-bound Tapia, who finishes at 52-1, "but this doesn't make it all for nothing, all of the work I've put in this year. This is going to make me better in college.

"I've worked really hard, and win or lose, that's never going to change."

After a scoreless first period, Colon grabbed a quick escape early in the second. Tapia responded with a takedown nearly midway through the period to go up 2-1, which as it turned out would be his only lead in a tightly-contested match.

Colon gained two reversal points to go up 3-2 entering the third period. Tapia then got an escape to tie it early in the third, but neither could break through, forcing overtime.

"It was a tight match, and I knew I needed to open up and get a score," Tapia said. "That mindset didn't change (in overtime). I was trying to find a score and open up. That never changed."

As it turned out, Tapia was one of two Western Big 6 standouts to come away with state silver. In Class 2A, Rock Island junior Andrew Marquez finished as the runner-up at 195 pounds.

At the start of the season, advancing to his first IHSA individual state tournament was a goal of Marquez's. Competing for a state championship, that was an entirely different matter.

However, Marquez found himself out on the State Farm Center mats dueling for state gold against Mahomet-Seymour senior Mateo Casillas, a third-place finisher last year at 195.

Down by three after the first period and looking at a four-point deficit after a Casillas escape early in the second, Marquez went on the offense and got a quick takedown to cut that gap in half. Ultimately, Casillas was able to overpower Marquez in the third and ride his way to a 5-2 victory.

"To be honest, he was overpowering me," Marquez said. "He was the better wrestler today."

But the experience of being a state runner-up in his first trip to Champaign is only going to give Marquez (41-6) the boost he needs to hopefully stand on top of the podium in a year's time.

"It hurts a bit, but it's a great experience," he said. "Next year, I'm coming out stronger. I want to be a state champ, and this is going to make me work harder. I was runner-up this year; next year, I have to win it.

"I'm going to take a three-day break, then get right back to it."

Even in the aftermath of his title-bout loss, Marquez could still appreciate what he accomplished this weekend.

"I just thought, I want to get here and get a medal," he said. "To be second-best, that's pretty good."

Bronze for Big 6 duo: Geneseo sophomore 132-pounder Zachary Montez and Rock Island senior 182-pounder Steven Marquez saw their hopes for state titles dashed with losses on Friday.

However, both wrestlers came back with a vengeance Saturday afternoon, first posting wins in the consolation semifinal round and finishing with victories in their respective third-place bouts.

Montez opened his day in the consolation quarterfinals after falling in Friday's quarterfinal round. After battling past Freeport's Jacob Redington 9-7 in overtime, he was again pushed to OT in the consolation semis by Oak Forest's Caden Muselman, but was able to pull out a 4-2 win.

Montez then had another hard-fought battle in his bronze-medal bout with Antioch's Edgar Albino, but was able to rally for an 8-6 win as he followed up last year's fourth-place finish at 113 pounds with a third-place showing.

"All the matches I had today were close, against great opponents," said Montez, who suffered two of his three losses against the 132-pound state final pairing of Mascoutah's Santino Robinson (the eventual state champion) and Washington's Peyton Cox.

"That's what I was looking forward at this tourney. I think I wrestled very good today; I dug down deep and got the wins, and I improved from last year. That's all I can ask of myself, to improve every year."

Opening Saturday in the consolation semifinals, Marquez (40-5) handled Troy Triad's Koen Rodebush as he won by technical fall at the 2:36 mark. That sent the Rocky standout into the bronze-medal bout, where he faced Danville's Phil Shaw IV for the third time this season and the second time at state.

Up 5-2 after the first period, Marquez was able to fend off Shaw's relentless attack to cap his prep career with a 7-5 victory. On Thursday, Marquez had topped Shaw in the winners' bracket quarterfinals.

"I had no choice. This is my senior year, and you only get one of those," Marquez said. "I had to capitalize. I was so close to wrestling for first, but I'm happy with third place."

Rock Island trio captures fifth: Three more Rock Island wrestlers ended their seasons on a high note with victories in their respective fifth-place bouts.

Of that trio, junior 113-pounder Truth Vesey (42-5) did not have to hit the mat for his final match, as he took a medical forfeit over Lombard Montini's Ben Dunne.

Following at 120 pounds, Vesey's classmate Daniel McGhee capitalized on a fast start as he held off Montini's Kameron Luif for a 7-6 win. McGhee (27-7) led 5-2 after the first period, and was up by as much as four, going into the third with a 7-4 lead.

"The effort you've got to put in at the state meet, it's a lot to take in," McGhee said. "It's all about grinding it out in the tough matches, no matter how close it is. That's all it is."

At 170 pounds, junior Amare Overton (42-11) made quick work of Carbondale's Brenden Banz in their fifth-place bout, winning by pin at the 1:28 mark.

"This is a big step forward for me. Last year, I was one match away from making it to state," Overton said. "This feels good. I'm going to work hard to do even better next year."