Illinois All-Metro wrestling team

Wrestler of the year
DeAnthony Parker, Sr., Moline: Wrapping up his varsity career with an Illinois Wrestling Coaches Officials Association state championship in Class 3A at 182 pounds, Parker compiled a 22-0 record. The North Dakota State University recruit also competed in the Junior National Championships and placed first in the Greco-Roman tournament and seventh in the freestyle division at Fargo, N.D., earlier this summer.
First team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Dalton Nimrick;Alleman;Jr.;Finished with a 20-6 record and qualified for the 1A IWCOA sectional
113;Trae Schweska;Moline;Fr.;Compiled a 12-5 record and was on the Western Big 6 second team
120;Tyler Barbee;Rock Island;Soph.;An IWCOA state tournament qualifier, he concluded the season with a 20-6 record
126;Charlie Farmer;Moline;Sr.;Army wrestling recruit wrapped up his final season with a 15-0 record, elected not to participate in IWCOA state series
132;Alec Schmacht;Moline;Jr.;Qualified for the IWCOA state tournament in 3A at 126 pounds, finished with 22-4 record
138;Kole Brower;Moline;Jr.;State champion at IWCOA state tournament, concluded with 22-0 record
145;Noah Tapia;Moline;Soph.;Finished with a 22-1 record and claimed IWCOA state championship in 3A
152;Anthony Montez;Geneseo;Jr.;Placed fourth at the IWCOA state championship, recorded 18-4 mark
160;Bruce Moore;Geneseo;Sr.;Placed fourth at the IWCOA 2A state tournament, finished with a 17-3 record
170;Jack Patting;Alleman;Sr.;Augustana football and wrestling recruit, took home 1A state title at IWCOA tournament, 29-4 record
182;DeAnthony Parker;Moline;Sr.;North Dakota State recruit compiled 22-0 record, took first at IWCOA state tourney, Fargo champion in Roman-Greco
195;James Soliz;Moline;Fr.;IWCOA sectional quarterfinal, finished season with 17-5 mark
220;Tim Stohl;Geneseo;Soph.;Placed fourth at IWCOA 2A sectional, 15-5 record
285;Levi Neumann;Geneseo;Soph.;Placed fourth at IWCOA 2A sectional, concluded spring with 14-6 record
At-large;Aoci Bernard;Rock Island;Jr.;138-pounder qualified for IWCOA state tournament, finished with 22-5 record
At-large;Clay DeBaillie;Geneseo;Sr.;170-pounder placed sixth at IWCOA 2A state tournament, ended season with 17-5 mark
Honorable mention
Alleman -- Eli Denton, sr., 220
Geneseo -- Logan Tuggle, sr., 138; Carson Raya, jr., 120; Harrison Neumann, jr., 182-195; Jack Snyder, so., 113
Rock Island -- Daniel McGhee, fr., 113; Manny Limon, sr., 126; Kyle Gant, sr., 132; Sammy Niyonkuru, so., 106
United Township -- Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh, so., 113