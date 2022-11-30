Illinois area wrestling: Who to watch in 2022-23

Teams to watch

Riverdale: Featuring a pair of returning IHSA Class 1A individual state champions to anchor a strong lineup, and motivated by a second-place regional finish to Three Rivers Conference rival Sterling Newman, the Rams look to be a force to reckon with in an always-rugged league.

Rockridge: The Rockets went 11-1 to edge Sherrard for the 2021-22 Three Rivers championship, and return several key competitors from their title team as they look to make another run in '22-23.

Sherrard: The Tigers are perennially in the hunt for the Three Rivers crown, having won or shared the conference title for three straight seasons prior to last winter's second-place finish. Look for this season to be no different for veteran coach Jeff Garrett's squad.

Erie-Prophetstown: A team that always seems to be in the thick of the Three Rivers title picture, the Panthers do have some key holes to fill this season but return plenty of talent to maintain their place as perennial title contenders.

Kewanee: Last season saw the Boilermakers pick up their first regional team title since 2009, and just the third postseason plaque in their history to go with a 1972 district championship. A strong mix of returning veterans and promising newcomers has Kewanee aiming even higher this season.

Mercer County: A program that is always one to watch come regional time, the Golden Eagles find themselves no longer the lone Lincoln Trail Conference school to field a full wrestling squad. Knoxville and United in recent years and ROWVA-Williamsfield this season look to give MerCo an inter-league challenge.

Individuals to watch

Collin Altensey, sr., Riverdale: Captured the IHSA Class 1A 152-pound state championship and finished 47-0 last season, making him just the fifth Ram to put together a perfect season. Sweeping both the regional and sectional meets, he counted among his 47 wins, 25 came by fall and another six by technical fall.

Walker Anderson, sr., Sherrard: A fifth-place state finisher at 220 pounds, Anderson posted a 40-6 record and was a regional champion and sectional runner-up, earning first-team All-Three Rivers honors.

Jude Finch, so., Rockridge: Finished 39-13 and took third at regionals in his rookie season, helping lead the Rockets to the Three Rivers Conference championship.

Wyatt Goosens, so., Erie-Prophetstown: Was a state qualifier at 113 pounds in his first prep season, finishing 31-8 and earning a regional title and a third-place sectional medal.

Jase Grunder, sr., Erie-Prophetstown: Capped a 29-9 season by finishing fourth at the 1A state meet in Champaign at 145 pounds. Along the way, he also earned an individual regional team title and was a first-team All-Three Rivers Conference honoree.

Max Kelly, sr., Kewanee: A regional runner-up at 138 pounds, Kelly finished 26-9 and ended just a win shy of a state berth, helping the Boilermakers to their first regional team crown in 13 years.

Ethan Monson, jr., Mercer County: Finished fifth at the 1A state meet at 120 pounds to wrap up a 30-8 season that also saw him finish as a regional champion and a bronze medalist at the individual sectional meet.

Zane Pannell, sr., Fulton: Capped a 42-10 season by placing fifth at state in the 220-pound division; he was also a regional runner-up and a sectional bronze medalist.

Brock Smith, sr., Riverdale: Smith went 48-1 and brought home the 132-pound 1A state crown. Set to compete at the NCAA Division I level at Central Michigan University (which also includes former Riverdale state winner Bryan Caves), Smith posted 26 pins and eight technical falls in '21-22.

Kale Stirn, so., Mercer County: Finished 18-11 and placed second at regionals at 106 pounds in his debut campaign and ended up just one win shy of qualifying for the state meet.

Will Taylor, sr., Kewanee: A regional winner at 145 pounds, Taylor went 19-9 and helped the Boilermakers to their first regional team title since 2009. He ended up just two wins short of a state appearance.

Alex Watson, sr., Riverdale: Took fifth at state at 160 pounds to wrap up a 46-4 season that included a regional championship and a second-place finish at sectionals.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett