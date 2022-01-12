Illinois Pacesetter: Alleman's Jagusah uses more than size for undefeated start

“I think (wrestling and football) build on each other,” Jagusah said. “Wrestling teaches a lot of hand placement and technique that you need for football. And football teaches being able to go hard 100% of the time and knowing when to kind of back off a little bit. I think it’s really important (to play both).”

Jagusah towers over his teammates, coaches and opposition, which may be intimidating to some, but from the moment you talk with Jagusah it’s clear he is one of the nicest individuals you can meet. He is also humble, and tries to downplay his accomplishments, but those around him can speak up for him.

“He’s a pretty fun loving, gentle giant,” Jacks said. “He just keeps everything in perspective. He is very, very humble. You would not guess that he is this kid getting all this attention for football. He’s got a great attitude. He is one of our co-captains this year and he leads by example. I’ll look over and I’ll see him going over the little things in more detail with one of our newer heavyweights.

"It would be easy for him to blow all this off and think he’s something real special or better because of all those offers, but he’s not. He’s just there always trying to help the next guy. That’s what it’s all about.”