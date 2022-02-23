Illinois Pacesetter: Bernard thankful for support after state title bout

Aoci Bernard has been working seven days a week since sixth grade to become a state champion.

Yet when the Rock Island senior finally made the state title bout, he had no idea if he had won when the buzzer sounded at the end of the third period.

Bernard held a 6-4 lead over Deerfield’s Kai Neumark with 15 seconds remaining, but the senior took Bernard to the ground and earned a match-tying takedown with 12 seconds left.

And that’s when the match really got hectic.

Coaches from both corners were on their feet, screaming instructions to the two wrestlers. The crowd left inside State Farm Center in Champaign to watch the final bout of the night was yelling just as loudly, drowning out the aid as the final seconds ticked away.

Bernard got to his feet, fighting to escape the grasp of Neumark to secure a point, but Neumark took Bernard back down on the mat in a roll. Instead of getting put on his back, Bernard twisted and used all the strength he had to push back and flip over on top of Neumark just as the buzzer sounded.

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter immediately ran off, throwing his headgear in the process, in celebration of what he thought was a last-second victory. The officials remained huddled, as coaches from each team pleaded their case.

Bernard began walking over to pick up his headgear to get ready for overtime, when the officials finally broke from their discussion.

“What if they don’t give him the point here? That was the biggest thing I remember thinking along with how long it felt,” Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell said. “I have went back and watched that video (of the match) on Twitter probably 20 times, it just gives me goosebumps every time, but it felt like 30 seconds or a minute (before they came to a decision).”

In reality, it was only a couple of seconds.

Bernard had his hands up in the air, not believing the point wasn’t his when the official raised his finger, giving Bernard his first IHSA state title. The Rocky senior sprinted over to his coaches and leaped on top of them. He then went back to the mat to dance, flex and allow the official to raise his arm.

“I just remember thinking, ‘Oh my god, I got it done,'" Bernard said. “I can’t believe it. I’m so happy. Everything I’ve worked for, it’s in my hands. I just went to go celebrate with my coaches and friends and family. It was amazing.

“It’s a moment I will never forget. It’s something that will be with me forever. Everyone keeps telling me they have watched that clip (of the match) over and over. I have friends that have told me they’ve watched it 50 times. It’s so fun to hear people say how that moment meant as much to them as it did to me.”

The support Bernard received at the state meet was also impressive.

There was at least 40-50 Rock Island supporters who made the trip to Champaign, and they were allowed on the arena floor to take pictures after the match concluded. Dozens of people swarmed Bernard and were chanting his name in a movie-like scene.

“I didn’t know that many would come and watch me,” Bernard said. “There was also a lot of people at home live streaming it. My whole community was behind me. My old junior high coach was there and he brought a whole group. It felt amazing to have all that support. It was the best feeling ever. It felt really good to share that moment like that.”

But nothing was more special to Bernard than his mother making the trip. She had been very busy with work, along with taking care of Bernard’s three younger siblings, and hasn’t been able to watch him wrestle. That changed when Bernard defeated Civic Memorial’s Bryce Griffin in the semifinals, who was ranked No. 1 by the IWCOA.

“I told her that if I made it to the finals, I would call her,” Bernard said. “And that was one of the best calls I’ve ever made. I was so happy to tell her I made it. She was so happy and starting crying over the phone. She told me she wanted to be there because it was my big moment. She drove up the next day.

“Having them there just gave me reassurance. I knew I was doing it for my family, friends and my community. I was just so happy. And all my younger siblings were there. It was fun for them to watch their older brother do something great. It felt amazing having their support.”

Bernard was the first Rocky wrestler to win a state title since B.J. McGhee in 2013. And it’s not because he was the most naturally gifted or talented athlete from the get-go, he’s had to work for it.

“I actually first saw him in junior high with a bunch of other guys, and that’s an interesting story because there were some kids that maybe had some more potential than him,” Stockwell said. “But they all kind of dropped off. He was the only one out of that group that made it all four years, and now he is a state champ.

“He kept working hard and he’s the only one who continued to put in the offseason work. He always came to our camps. He just kept getting better by putting in the work.”

Not only did Bernard get the attention of his coaches and teammates through his work ethic, but he quickly became a leader in the practice room. After matches and dual meets this season, Bernard was adamant to mention how badly he wanted to help his younger teammates improve and find success on the mat.

“He’s good at convincing them that if they want to get better, and be elite, you have got to put in the time and the work,” Stockwell said. “That’s where he has stood out as a leader. He just talks to people. He never yells or anything like that, he stays calm. These kids have responded to that better. He has done a nice job taking the sophomores and freshman under his wing a little bit.”

Rock Island has a young team, but for the first time in history the Rocks are going to the dual team state tournament. Rocky defeated Sycamore 42-27 in the sectional dual Tuesday night in Washington, and Bernard is a big reason why.

“I feel obligated to give back and hopefully help the younger guys like Truth (Vesey) and Sammy (Niyonkuru) and everyone else to become state champs like (McGhee and I),” Bernard said. “He used to come up here and practice with us. He gave back to our community to help us achieve our goals. I want to do the same.”

And with Bernard’s contagious, happy-go-lucky personality, it’s a goal he is already in the process of completing before he even graduates.

“When people talk about (Bernard) they talk about how happy he is,” Stockwell said. “Even before he won a state title, obviously now he’s always got a smile, but even before that, he was always in a good mood. He is just always smiling. People like that want to be around him. He’s positive energy.”

