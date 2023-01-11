Illinois Pacesetter: Confident Watson eyeing bigger prize

PORT BYRON — For Riverdale High School wrestling standout Alex Watson, the 2022 portion of his senior season ended on somewhat of a sour note.

Losing 3-1 in overtime to Coal City's Derek Carlson at Abe's Rumble in Springfield two weeks ago gave the Rams' 170-pounder his first blemish on what had been a perfect run up to that point.

So when Watson got another shot at Carlson in last Saturday's 170-pound championship match at the 59th annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament, he was not about to let the opportunity slip through his fingers.

Coming out with a more aggressive attack, this week's Illinois Pacesetter earned the redemption he was seeking with a 6-1 victory over Carlson. The win also earned Watson his second consecutive PIT title, having won at 160 pounds last season.

"For sure, I was definitely looking for some revenge there," Watson said. said. "I definitely wanted to win that tourney, and I knew I'd have to beat (Carlson) for it, so I worked hard in order to prepare for it."

In the duo's first meeting at Abe's Rumble, Watson feels that fatigue as much as anything cost him a victory and the chance to maintain his undefeated record.

"It wasn't so much that he dictated the match," he said. "I like to dominate and dictate my shots, but I was tired, and maybe there were some nerves. I didn't understand it. The second time, I was more aggressive. I was getting my shots, and I got it done."

Now 26-1 and second on the team with 14 pins, Watson was one of four individual champions for Riverdale, helping the Rams to finish in third place at the always rugged PIT, considered one of, if not the toughest, small-school tournaments in Illinois.

With the Geneseo Invitational coming up this weekend, followed a week later by Orion's Bob Mitton Invitational, Watson feels that the tougher the competition, the better.

"Geneseo is a tough tourney, and so is Mitton," he said. "Facing good kids and good competition, it gets you ready for the postseason."

Last February, Watson made his IHSA Class 1A individual state debut and came away with a fifth-place finish at 160 pounds, an achievement that Riverdale head coach Myron Keppy feels is providing Watson with a strong incentive.

"It's a motivator," Keppy said. "Alex went to several preseason national tourneys, and he's always looking to improve. At the same time, he knows he can't let his guard down."

For Watson, just the chance to compete in Champaign a year ago was a reward in his own right.

As a freshman, he qualified for the sectional round, but came down with the flu and was unable to compete. Two years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting state-wide restrictions and altered schedule cancelled the IHSA postseason.

"Going to state definitely got me excited. It boosted my confidence a lot," Watson said. "Confidence is something I had trouble with during my freshman year, especially looking around our room and seeing guys like (fellow seniors) Brock (Smith) and Collin (Altensey) along with older guys like Bryan Caves and Trystan Altensey.

"Going to state gave me confidence that I can do this. I was proud to finish fifth, but there's always room to improve. Everyone goes there hoping to win a title."

The combination of last year's state medal performance and surging confidence has Watson looking to match what classmates Altensey and Smith did last year and make his way to the top of the State Farm Center podium as a state champion.

"I think I can do it," he said. "I'm very confident this year. I was satisfied with finishing fifth last year, but I could've done better.

"Any regrets about last year, I'm going to work on them this year. I'm going to keep working hard all the way up to state."