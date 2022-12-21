Illinois Pacesetter: E-P's Grunder hopes home holiday title just the start

PROPHETSTOWN — In terms of his goals for his final high school wrestling season, a state championship is, undoubtedly, tops on Jase Grunder's list.

However, not too far from the top for the Erie-Prophetstown standout was achieving another first — winning a title at the Panthers' home holiday invitational.

A two-time runner-up at the E-P Holiday Tournament, the Prophetstown High School senior knew that last Saturday was his final chance to stand on top of the podium before the local fanbase.

Getting a rematch with the wrestler who bested him in overtime in last year's E-P finals — undefeated Garrett Luke of Lena-Winslow/Stockton — Grunder seized the opportunity to achieve two items on his personal bucket list.

With his 3-2 victory over Luke in the 152-pound championship at Erie High School, this week's Illinois Pacesetter not only bagged his first E-P title, but earned redemption for not one, but two close losses he suffered at Luke's hands last winter.

"I realized (last Saturday) was my last time, so I hoped I could get it," Grunder said of his title. "If not, so be it. It wasn't my biggest goal, but it still would be nice to win it, to show up for the hometown fans and capture the tournament."

Going up against Luke, who also nipped Grunder 1-0 in last February's IHSA Class 1A 145-pound state semifinals, gave Grunder even more incentive.

"Going up against a great competitor, that gave me extra motivation," said Grunder, who wound up placing fourth at state in 2021-22 and finishing with a 29-9 record.

Against Luke, Grunder worked free for a tying escape point with 49.3 seconds on the clock, then kept the pressure on his opponent before taking him down with 29 seconds on the clock, then riding out the remaining time to nail down the win.

Scoring pins over Orion's Keagan Blessman and Mercer County's Eli Burns to advance to the finals, he was also named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights.

"Going into the third, I knew it was a good spot for me," he said. "Getting the escape from the bottom and getting on my feet, he kept backing away, and I knew I could get a takedown. I just kept trying to push on him, because I knew he didn't want to wrestle me on his feet.

"I knew he'd get tired, and I'd get two (points for a takedown). With about 30 seconds left, I just had to wrestle smart after that. Getting that win, it was relieving and exciting. At the same time, it hopefully sets me up for the state series."

Now 16-1, with his only loss coming at 160 pounds to defending state champion Collin Altensey of Riverdale, Grunder also has a first-place finish at Sterling's Carson DeJarnatt Invitational to his credit.

But after last year's state finish and the knowledge of how close he came to wrestling for a state championship, Grunder is driven by the desire to not only make a third trip to Champaign — he qualified at 120 pounds as a freshman — but, like last Saturday, finish on top of the podium.

"Losing 1-0 in the semis and being that close, that definitely leaves a sour taste in your mouth," he said. "I want to get back down there and get on top. This is my senior year, so I want to leave it all out there. I want to push myself, but have fun at the same time.

"I'm trying to soak it all in and enjoy it, having fun with the other wrestlers and the coaches."

As the lone senior on the Erie-Prophetstown squad, Grunder also sees himself as a leadership figure for his younger teammates and hopes to apply lessons he has learned from older teammates over the past three years.

"Being a senior, I know a lot of the kids look up to me as a role model," he said. "I had a lot of great leaders and great role models to set an example for me, and now I've got to be a leader for the younger kids."

Grunder also hopes to use his skills on the mat to set an example for his younger teammates. Even with his early-season success, he feels he is still continuing to climb higher.

"There's still plenty of time before the state series," he said. "By that time, everything will start to ramp up, and I'll be ready. Right now, this is a good start."