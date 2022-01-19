Illinois Pacesetter: Friedrichsen growing accustomed to success

He helped the Panthers not only post their first winning season and IHSA playoff appearance since 2014, but their first conference championship as well.

"I was very motivated coming out of football and being a part of one of the best teams Erie's ever seen," Friedrichsen said. "Before and after the season, it's easy to be humble, but during the year, you have to remind yourself to be humble. It's that way now with wrestling.

"Even winning three tournament titles in a row, that doesn't matter. I've got to keep working hard to be a better wrestler. Seeing it pay off makes me work even harder."

Friedrichsen feels the first of those three titles at his home tournament helped set the tone, especially as it came the day after he suffered his lone loss to undefeated Alleman standout Charlie Jagusah, who is the state's undefeated top-ranked 285-pounder.

"It was very exciting, and important to me," he stated. "It helped me set a marker on where I want to get to this season."

Where he hopes to end the season is at the Class 1A individual state meet in Champaign. He would follow in the footsteps of his older brother Gabe, who finished fourth at 182 pounds in 2019.

"Being able to watch Gabe and see how much he accomplished, that's something I want to do for myself," Friedrichsen said. "That's something I'm working towards, and something I hope to do."

