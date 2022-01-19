Illinois Pacesetter: Friedrichsen growing accustomed to success

ERIE — Before his last two tournaments, Elijah Friedrichsen had never experienced the thrill of earning a Most Outstanding Wrestler honor.
Now, the Erie-Prophetstown 285-pound standout has picked up two such awards in a row, part of a run of 27 consecutive victories.
This week's Illinois Pacesetter earned his second straight Most Outstanding Wrestler honor at last Saturday's Kewanee Invitational, using two pins and an 8-7 title-bout win over Oregon's Evan Flaherty to take the 285-pound title.
"It's funny," the Erie High School senior said. "They were taking the team photo after we got second place as a team at Kewanee. I was on one knee holding my bracket and medals, and then the announcer called my name for being Most Outstanding Wrestler.
"I kind of sat there for a second, then thought, 'Whoa, that's my name.' It was an amazing feeling. I was very excited."
Friedrichsen's performance on the mat this season has provided plenty of excitement for E-P Panther wrestling and its fans.
His first-place finishes at Polo and Kewanee the last two weekends give him three tournament titles after a December championship at the Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament. He owns a 29-1 record with 17 pins.
It also has Friedrichsen earning state-wide recognition. In the latest Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state rankings, he is eighth in Class 1A.
"Elijah's working to get better every day," E-P coach Tod McCullough said. "His weight's coming down and getting stabilized and we've been working on his skills and his footwork. He's come a long ways from when he came in here as a freshman."
No matter how much success he accumulates, Friedrichsen has instilled within himself the desire to keep getting better and to keep on working hard.
That stood him in good stead in the title bout at Kewanee last Saturday when he rallied to top Flaherty after falling behind 4-0 early in the first period.
"At Kewanee, I could've wrestled better. With regionals and sectionals coming up (next month), I've still got a lot of stuff to work on," Friedrichsen said. "There's always room for improvement, because there's always someone out there who's better than me.
"I always think that no matter what, you have to go out and wrestle the best you can. I want to earn everything I get."
Friedrichsen's success on the wrestling mat has been a continuation of the success that he enjoyed in the fall as a defensive tackle with the Erie-Prophetstown football squad.
He helped the Panthers not only post their first winning season and IHSA playoff appearance since 2014, but their first conference championship as well.
"I was very motivated coming out of football and being a part of one of the best teams Erie's ever seen," Friedrichsen said. "Before and after the season, it's easy to be humble, but during the year, you have to remind yourself to be humble. It's that way now with wrestling.
"Even winning three tournament titles in a row, that doesn't matter. I've got to keep working hard to be a better wrestler. Seeing it pay off makes me work even harder."
Friedrichsen feels the first of those three titles at his home tournament helped set the tone, especially as it came the day after he suffered his lone loss to undefeated Alleman standout Charlie Jagusah, who is the state's undefeated top-ranked 285-pounder.
"It was very exciting, and important to me," he stated. "It helped me set a marker on where I want to get to this season."
Where he hopes to end the season is at the Class 1A individual state meet in Champaign. He would follow in the footsteps of his older brother Gabe, who finished fourth at 182 pounds in 2019.
"Being able to watch Gabe and see how much he accomplished, that's something I want to do for myself," Friedrichsen said. "That's something I'm working towards, and something I hope to do."