Illinois Pacesetter: Geneseo freshman Montez adds to impressive family legacy

GENESEO — He carries a last name that is highly familiar among fans of Geneseo High School wrestling, but Zachary Montez is quickly making a name for himself.
The son of 1995 Geneseo graduate and past state medalist Jessie Montez and the younger brother of current senior standout Anthony Montez is off to an impressive start to his own prep career with an 18-2 record.
That includes a pair of tournament championships, the most recent of which made the younger Montez the third member of his family to earn Illinois Pacesetter honors while making his name known on a state-wide level.
Last Saturday at Hinsdale Central's Rex Whitlach Invitational, Montez found himself matched up with 2021 IWCOA state champion Gylon Sims of Joliet Catholic in the 113-pound championship.
Going to overtime against the top-ranked Sims, Montez rose to the occasion to earn both a 6-4 title-clinching victory as well as the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler honors.
"I watched (Sims) at state last year when I went there to watch Anthony compete," he said. "I knew a little bit about him, and I watched him some more on Saturday. Going up against him for the first time, I wanted to see where I was at against top guys like that."
In overtime, Montez admitted to hitting the wall stamina-wise, but at the same time knew how to dig down deep to finish the job.
"I was pretty tired, but I felt like I had to keep on going and keep on wrestling," he said. "It was close, and I knew I had to win."
Montez's older brother also bagged an individual title as they helped lead the Maple Leafs to a strong fifth-place showing at the 55th annual invitational.
It marked the second time the duo have scored titles at the same meet after first achieving that feat at Rockford East's Giardini Invitational at the start of the month.
But for the younger Montez, topping Sims in overtime has put his own name out there in big letters for any and all to see.
"Now, a lot of people have heard that I beat him, and they know about me," he said. "There'll be a lot more people coming after me."
Ranked fifth in the state at 113 pounds and with a third-place finish at the Antioch Invite to go with his two tournament championships, Montez should be used to the attention.
Even before he first hit the mat for the Maple Leafs, Montez found himself both following in the immediate footsteps of his older brother as well as those of his father, a fourth-place Class AA state finish at 119 pounds in '95.
"I was a little nervous at first, because Dad and Anthony had both done pretty well, but I want to try to do better," Zachary said. "Anthony and I work out and live wrestle a lot on our off-days. I never usually win, but I always try to beat him."
Sibling competition aside, Montez wants to make the most of this, the one and only season Anthony and himself get to share alongside their father, who is one of Geneseo's assistant coaches.
"This is the one year we get to be together," Zachary said, "and I'm really looking forward to it."
For himself, Montez hopes the season's events thus far take him to a place his father got to visit more than 25 years ago.
"I'm hoping to be on the podium or even win down at state, but I've got to make it there first," he said. "The season's gone mostly as I planned it, but I wasn't sure if I was up there yet. Since wrestling Sims, now I know I'm up there with guys like that."