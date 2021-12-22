Illinois Pacesetter: Geneseo freshman Montez adds to impressive family legacy

In overtime, Montez admitted to hitting the wall stamina-wise, but at the same time knew how to dig down deep to finish the job.

"I was pretty tired, but I felt like I had to keep on going and keep on wrestling," he said. "It was close, and I knew I had to win."

Montez's older brother also bagged an individual title as they helped lead the Maple Leafs to a strong fifth-place showing at the 55th annual invitational.

It marked the second time the duo have scored titles at the same meet after first achieving that feat at Rockford East's Giardini Invitational at the start of the month.

But for the younger Montez, topping Sims in overtime has put his own name out there in big letters for any and all to see.

"Now, a lot of people have heard that I beat him, and they know about me," he said. "There'll be a lot more people coming after me."

Ranked fifth in the state at 113 pounds and with a third-place finish at the Antioch Invite to go with his two tournament championships, Montez should be used to the attention.