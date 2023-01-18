Illinois Pacesetter: Moline's Tapia has only one thing left to prove

Noah Tapia has been on the mat for as long as he can remember.

He wrestled in his first tournament when he was three years old, basically born into the sport by his father, Tony, who was on Moline’s 1996 dual state champion team, and two older brothers who also wrestled in high school.

But no one could have expected how good Tapia would be.

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter improved to 38-0 on the season with a first place finish at the Geneseo Wrestling Invitational over the weekend, adding to an impressive season that also included a title in the Al Dvorak Tournament.

The Maroon wrestler currently holds four school records, and he still has a month to go in his senior campaign.

“I think I started noticing I was pretty good in like third or fourth grade,” Tapia said. “I remember that I was just waiting to wrestle until my parents would let me. I’ve wanted to wrestle for as long as I could remember.”

And before the senior Maroon reached high school, his coaches were aware of the potential. Tapia placed in IKWF (Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation) state tournaments as a fifth and eighth grader.

“You just had that itch that he’s going to be good,” Moline wrestling coach Jacob Ruettiger said. “He had that passion, and that was something that ran in his family. He’s always had that desire to be a little better than everyone that came before him. He’s also a true student of the game, asking questions and teaching those around him.”

Ruettiger said what makes Tapia different from his competition is his work ethic and desire to win. Tapia isn’t naturally large, he wrestles at 145-pounds, but he always has a strategy and chip on his shoulder when he walks onto the mat.

Where does that chip come from?

“With how much time and effort I’ve put into this, I’m not okay with people being better than me,” Tapia said. “I don’t like letting people get an advantage over me when I’m out there. The only thing I think about is how I’m not going to let him win any position, and how I’m going to go out there and secure the first takedown.”

And so far, Tapia has done just that.

Less and less people have been able to defeat Tapia as his high school career progressed, and nobody has been able to top him in his senior season.

Tapia won the IWCOA state title as a sophomore before placing second in the IHSA state tournament as a junior. He broke the school record for most wins in a season (49) last season, and now holds the pin record (100) by a dozen. He also holds the Moline record for most pins in a season (37) and team points in a season (272).

“It’s hard to say if this is the best he’s ever wrestled because he’s had a lot of special moments,” Ruettiger said. “He just knows what he needs to do and goes out and does it. In 37 matches, he has 32 pins. And some of those kids don’t get pinned very often.

One of those was Belvidere North's Antiono Alvarado, who Tapia pinned in the semifinals of the Al Dvorak Invitational before winning 6-4 in the finals over St. Charles East's Jayden Colon.

Tapia had lost to Alvarado, who placed fifth in 3A last year, earlier in the summer, but defeated him again Saturday in the finals of the Geneseo Invitational.

“He’s always had that winning mentality,” Ruettiger said. “He’s been wrestling the best in the state since he was a fifth grader. The entire time I’ve known the kid he’s always had that belief system in himself and with those around him.

"His work ethic has allowed him to continue to grow, I mean, he never takes it easy. He runs the extra sprints or miles, and doesn’t want to take it easy. A lot of kids talk about how they want to be great, but he’s doing those things to be great. That’s why he’s going to the places he’s going.”

Tapia announced Monday that he will continue his wrestling and academic career at Hofstra University in New York. He said the coaches, wrestling room and teammates were all a perfect fit, but couldn’t deny the location is a nice bonus.

“New York is definitely a plus because I’ve never lived outside of Illinois before, so I think it’ll be a cool experience,” Tapia said. “Hofstra contacted me in October and I went down and took a visit in November. I really liked the environment. Everyone was really passionate about what they were doing and wanted to be there. I can see myself growing as a wrestler, and with academics, and that’s exactly what I was looking for.”

Growth is also something Tapia said he’s had a lot of at Moline. He learned from Charlie Farmer, who now wrestlers at Army West Point, and Kole Brower, a state champion now at the University of Illinois, who both shaped the way his mind works regarding the sport.

Brower and Tapia practiced together in the room every day last season, and the pair were the only Maroons to make the IHSA state finals.

“That mentality Kole had of just always making sure he was going to be the best at whatever he did - whether it be wrestling or Spikeball before practice - is something that has carried over for me this year,” Tapia said.

“He taught me to never be okay with losing.”

Those lessons are now being taught to Bradley Ledbetter and Zander Ealy, two other Moline captains that Tapia wrestles with dailey. Ruetigger said just having Tapia in the practice room has made the entire team better.

“You can definitely see a difference in both Zander and Bradley,” Ruettiger said. “Noah is starting to show these kids that they can wrestle with anybody in the state, especially if they are wrestling with him. They’ve both gotten a lot better since the beginning of the year. They’re starting to show growth and hopefully it takes off for the rest of the team.”

Moline reached the dual team state quarterfinals last season, and Tapia believes another run is possible, but the individual finals take place a week prior - and that’s all he has his mind on.

“I think winning that (IWCOA state title) was a big turning point for me,” Tapia said. “I picked up a lot of confidence and it made me realize that I can do this. It made me believe that I can take things to the next level and if I really put my mind to it and wrestle a good match, that I can beat anybody.

“And I do believe that I can beat anybody. I just need to stay consistent and I think I can win a state title.”