Illinois Pacesetter: Off-season regimen has Rams' Smith on top

PORT BYRON — Riverdale wrestling standout Brock Smith made an immediate impact as a freshman.

Compiling a 41-7 record at 113 pounds that culminated in a fifth-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament, Smith was ready and eager to take the next step.

That plan ended up being delayed a year when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shortened 2021 campaign with no postseason, but that has not derailed Smith in the slightest.

Currently ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, this week's Illinois Pacesetter used a rigorous off-season regimen to sharpen his mat skills.

"I went all over the country with Team Illinois, to the Super 32 in Greensboro, N.C., to Fargo, to the Virginia Beach duals, and I stayed busy going to clubs and camps," said Smith, who also wrestles for the Young Guns club squad.

"I didn't miss a step. As soon as COVID started to hit, we got a mat and put it in my uncle's garage, and my brother Blake and I were out there all summer, every day. That's been a big part of my success this year."

That success includes a 39-0 record going into Saturday's Class 1A Sherrard Regional as well as single-season records for takedowns and match points. Smith is at 149 takedowns and 445 match points.

As it turns out, the former holders of those records — Jonathon Gosa (123 takedowns in 2005) and Joel Stockwell (404 points in 1993) — are both past state champions.

"Winning state is a goal I've had for awhile," Smith said. "I hoped to get one last year, but when (the postseason) was cancelled, it was on to the next best thing."

Smith also has bagged tournament titles at Riverdale's Jim Boyd Invitational, the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament, Geneseo's Bi-State Invite and Orion's Bob Mitton Invite. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Boyd and Mitton meets.

"There was a lot more anticipation coming into this season, and I feel like I've gotten so much better, which was my whole goal for this year," said Smith, whose 23 pins has him tied for the Riverdale team lead with fellow junior Collin Altensey.

"I knew if I kept going, things would fall into place. Even some of the matches I've won, I'm not satisfied. I'll go watch film, go back to the room and talk with my coaches."

For his part, Riverdale head coach Myron Keppy is quick to single out Smith's drive to succeed.

"Brock pushes himself sometimes, I think, a little too hard, but he's self-driven," Keppy said. "He found ways to get on the mat even with COVID. He's a leader for us; he motivates the kids in the room and pushes them pretty good.

"He's wrestled quality kids this year — the kid he beat in the finals at PIT, (Auburn's Dresden) Grimm, is third in the state. Brock's got his goals set, and he knows what he wants to accomplish. He wants to be on top of the podium in Champaign."

For Smith, this season has been more of a family affair as well, with younger brother Blake breaking into the Rams' lineup as a freshman 138-pounder. Their father Heath is a former Riverdale wrestling standout.

"My dad's played a huge part in my success," Brock said. "He gets me to where I need to go, practices and meets. We've gone to Chicago and to Ohio together for camps."

With the start of postseason competition looming, now is the time Smith believes that all of the extra work of the past year will begin to pay off.

"So far, the season has been building blocks; there's still a lot of stuff I need to work on. The whole season has been a build-up, and I hope it all comes together," he said. "That's my plan. The postseason is my favorite part of the year. That's when it all starts to narrow down.

"Everyone wants to win right now, so you get the best matches. I feel like I've worked hard to get myself ready for this."

