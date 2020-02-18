Illinois pacesetter: Riverdale freshman Altensey checks off goals on way to state meet

"Getting that first takedown was important," he said. "If I was going to win, I had to keep scoring. Getting that lead in the first helped me a lot. In the third, I was trying to stay in position and circle, because he was coming at me fast. It ended up being close, but I was just trying to stay in position."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Altensey's early-season setback to Luke seemed to be the catalyst for the season that followed.

According to Riverdale coach Myron Keppy, that loss inspired his star freshman to sharpen his focus and work even harder in the practice room, as well as giving him extra motivation to chase down his goals.

"Collin was disappointed to lose to him, so he really focused in, and he worked really hard for this," Keppy said. "We knew, and he knew, that he could re-focus and beat (Luke) in the finals. That was something he focused on all year."

Altensey's win has him in a group of four Rams to be be competing at the State Farm Center beginning Thursday. Along with junior 220-pounder and fellow sectional winner Bryan Caves, Altensey's older brother Trystan (third at 170 pounds) and his classmate Brock Smith (second at 113) are state-bound.