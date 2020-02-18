Illinois pacesetter: Riverdale freshman Altensey checks off goals on way to state meet

PORT BYRON — A sectional championship was definitely at the top of Collin Altensey's checklist when he traveled to the Blackhawk Center for last weekend's Class 1A Oregon Individual Sectional.
However, the Riverdale freshman wrestling standout is quick to admit that he had an ulterior motive driving him in his sectional-title bid.
Coming off a first-place finish at 106 pounds in his prep postseason debut at the Princeton Regional, Altensey was hoping to get another shot at Lena-Winslow/Stockton's freshman standout Garrett Luke. The two had met early in the season at the North-South Duals, with Luke coming away with a 5-3 win.
The second time around belonged to this week's Illinois Pacesetter, however. Buoyed by a strong first period, Altensey fended off a final-period surge by Luke to earn a 6-5 decision and his first sectional title. He now heads to the IHSA state meet in Champaign with a 41-2 record.
"I was pretty excited to be able to wrestle him again," said Altensey. "I knew it'd be tough, and that it'd be close again, but if I wrestled tough, I could get him. I knew I could pull it off if I wrestled smart and worked my moves."
The opening period proved to be key, as Altensey grabbed a 4-2 lead. He tacked on a point in the second to take a three-point advantage going into the final two minutes.
"Getting that first takedown was important," he said. "If I was going to win, I had to keep scoring. Getting that lead in the first helped me a lot. In the third, I was trying to stay in position and circle, because he was coming at me fast. It ended up being close, but I was just trying to stay in position."
Altensey's early-season setback to Luke seemed to be the catalyst for the season that followed.
According to Riverdale coach Myron Keppy, that loss inspired his star freshman to sharpen his focus and work even harder in the practice room, as well as giving him extra motivation to chase down his goals.
"Collin was disappointed to lose to him, so he really focused in, and he worked really hard for this," Keppy said. "We knew, and he knew, that he could re-focus and beat (Luke) in the finals. That was something he focused on all year."
Altensey's win has him in a group of four Rams to be be competing at the State Farm Center beginning Thursday. Along with junior 220-pounder and fellow sectional winner Bryan Caves, Altensey's older brother Trystan (third at 170 pounds) and his classmate Brock Smith (second at 113) are state-bound.
That quartet also helped the Riverdale team return to heights it had not scaled in some time, winning its first regional championship since 2007. The Rams are set to tangle with state power Dakota at Tuesday's Rock Falls Dual Team Sectional.
"We knew with our class coming in, along with good seniors like my brother and guys like Bryan, that we'd have a pretty good team," Altensey said. "We knew it'd be tough at regional, with a lot of tough teams there, but we talked about winning a title, and all of us went out there to try and get pins and tech falls, get big points."
But before team sectionals come around, Altensey and his teammates are focused on the upcoming weekend in Champaign.
"It's going to be a lot more fun with my brother there, and Bryan and Brock too," he said. "Getting a state title is something I've definitely got in mind, but right now I'm just worrying about the first match, and the first takedown. We'll see how it goes from there."