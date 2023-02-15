In a span of 10 minutes Saturday, Andrew and Steven Marquez won Class 2A wrestling sectional titles for the first time.

Steven Marquez pinned his opponent in less than a minute for a victory at 182 pounds, while his younger brother Andrew toughed out a 5-3 decision at 195.

In the moments after, the brothers celebrated and acknowledged the uniqueness of the moment, but it wasn’t until the following days that they realized how special it truly was.

“When we first won those titles, we didn’t think much of it, we were just happy to win and wanted to win so bad,” Steven Marquez said. “But now that we think about it … how many other brothers have done that? Or even won sectional titles? It has been really cool, especially for my parents. I know they are really proud of us and happy about it.”

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter is a pair of brothers who will be making their first trip to state together Thursday. Steven Marquez (36-4) qualified for state last year with a second-place finish at sectionals, but it will be the first time Andrew (38-5) wrestles on the state floor as well.

“I’m for sure trying to be a state finalist,” Andrew Marquez said. “That’s my dream for state — my brother and I winning state titles. Last year, I was kind of jealous watching him (at state) because I thought I could have been in that position too … so I’m very excited now.”

Although the brothers joined the sport at the same time right before high school, it was Andrew that pushed Steven to get more involved. They started with football and boxing when they were young, but it wasn’t until their football coaches told them to wrestle that they decided to give the sport a shot.

“We were more into those physical sports, so it fit into our personality,” Steven Marquez said. “That aggressive style is what we fell in love with, but I didn’t even really wrestle my freshman year.

“Andrew kind of dragged me along for it, and I’m happy he did. I would have never touched this sport if it wasn’t for him, and although I didn’t know any moves or techniques my sophomore year, I was able to win matches.”

Steven praised Andrew on Saturday for winning a sectional title in his junior year, and Andrew credited Steven for helping him train. Since the two brothers are so close in weight, they practice daily on the mat.

And they fight like brothers.

“It all comes out on the mat — me and my brother wrestle very aggressive,” Andrew Marquez said. “When we wrestle like that in practice, it helps us on the mat. It helps us push a lot harder. If one of us starts slacking, you’re going to get beat up. That’s what helps us get better every single day.”

Both brothers credit Rock Island’s wrestling room for establishing a culture that promotes hard work. The Rocks are sending a school-record seven individuals to Champaign in Sammy Niyonkuru (106), Truth Vesey (113), Daniel McGhee (120), Tristan Willoughby (145), Amare Overton (170), Steven Marquez (182) and Andrew Marquez (195).

“That room … basically the moment we strap on our shoes it’s war,” Steven Marquez said. “Once we get to live drilling, it’s as if we don’t know each other. Everyone works as hard as they can to get better. I love the energy in that room.

“That’s why, hands down, we are the best wrestling program in the Western Big 6.”

Steven credited Aoci Bernard, state champion wrestler at 138 a year ago, as one of his biggest inspirations. His work ethic and dedication that it took to win a state title left an impression on the now senior wrestler.

“Seeing how he (Bernard) won that state title last year, I mean, that really touched my heart,” Steven Marquez said. “That lit a fire in me. Last year, something was wrong with me because I was just happy with being a state qualifier. I was okay with whatever happened, and now, I’m disgusted that I thought that way. It’s left a sour taste in my mouth.

“This year, with it being my final year, I’m trying to get the most out of it. I’ve been working my tail off and I expect nothing but the best I can possibly get.”

For Andrew, he says he plans to wrestle with Overton when Steven graduates next year. It will be a change, but Andrew has a lot of team goals for his senior year as well including conference and regional titles — two trophies that Geneseo claimed instead.

“I care so much about this team,” Andrew Marquez said. “I’ll do anything for those guys, and I’m going to work for them. We feel like we are the best team because we are bringing seven guys, I mean, that’s a lot.”

Andrew wants to finish on that state podium this year and next, but he has a couple thoughts on how Steven should end his high school career as well.

“I expect my brother to win state,” Andrew Marqeuez said. “He has been working hard every single day in practice. We both want to go out and win a state title.”