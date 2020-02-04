Illinois Pacesetter: Rockets' Krueger eyes golden finish

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Nolan definitely pushes me to try and get as many wins as he does," Krueger said. "We really go at it in the room and wrestle each other tough. We both know we're worthy of winning a state title, so we focus on getting better when we're in the room, getting ourselves focused and ready to wrestle the best we can."

Breaking the career pin record capped a regular season that included first-place finishes not only at the Bob Mitton Invite, but at the Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament and at the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament.

But for Krueger, booking a fourth straight trip to the State Farm Center in Champaign and returning home as a state champion is what all of the regular season's work is aimed toward.

"That's definitely the main goal," he said. "I'm not really focused on any records, my in-season record, how everyone else is doing. ... I'm focused on myself, training and working hard to get that state championship. I think of it as, there's no tomorrow, so I've got to get it done, right now."

Last February, Krueger finished fifth in the state at 132 pounds, a year after scoring his current state best of a fourth-place showing as a sophomore 126-pounder. As a freshman, he took sixth at 113.