Sterling Regional

Geneseo advances 13: Geneseo and Rock Island finished 1-2 at Saturday’s Class 2A Sterling Sectional wrestling meet at Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse. United Township placed fifth in the eight-team gathering.

The team-champion Maple Leafs advanced 13 wrestlers into next weekend’s Rochelle Sectional action, while Rock Island advanced 10 and the Panthers two.

In the team component, Geneseo advanced to the Sycamore Dual Team Sectional on Feb. 21.

The Rocks dominated individual championships, crowning seven regional champs. Those Rocks winning titles were: Truth Vesey (36-2) at 113 pounds, Daniel McGhee (20-4) at 120, Antonio Parker (23-16) at 126, Amare Overton (36-8) at 170, Steven Marquez (33-4) at 182, Andrew Marquez (35-5) at 195, and Eli Gustafson (22-9) at 285.

Geneseo crowned four individual champs — Tim Sebastian (36-7) at 106, Zachary Montez (40-1) at 132, Kye Weinzierl (23-9) at 145 and Josh Hock (32-7) at 152.

The Maple Leafs also had a pair of runners-up in Aiden Damewood (25-14) at 160 and Tim Stohl (33-11) at 220.

United Township's Xavier Marolf (120) and Kayden Marolf (152) advanced. Kayden placed second and Xavier was third.

Kewanee Regional

Kewanee claims title: Kewanee flexed its collective muscle Saturday in running away with the team title of the Class 1A Kewanee Regional.

The Boilermakers totaled 232.5 points to outdistance the rest of the 11-team field.

Mercer County (172) followed in the team chase ahead of Knoxville (167), Peoria Notre Dame (148.5) and Monmouth-Roseville (82.5) in the top five teams.

Kewanee finished with four regional champs — Benjamin Taylor (34-11) at 126, William Taylor (39-3) at 138, Max Kelly (37-8) at 152 and Jaxson Hicks (38-7) at 160.

Mercer County had three regional champs — Kale Stirn (21-6) at 113, Ethan Monson (38-3) at 120, and Gavin Minteer (21-10) at 182.