Injuries get best of seventh-place Knights

The Mustangs came up with three contested bonus-point wins and a forfeit to close the dual.

“If Derrick is able to finish that match, I truly think it would have changed the outcome of the dual — both the mentality and spirit of our team,” Terronez said. “It is wrestling, though, and you’ve got to rise to the occasion and be healthy at the right time.”

The Knights were shorthanded all season.

It lost Jacob Maes (113) and Noah Gonzalez (132) to season-ending injuries. They were shut down for about a week due to COVID-19. Others wrestled through the pain.

“We’ve had a lot of kids put a smile on their face and battle as hard as they could,” Terronez said. “I appreciate that. Those are the type of kids you want on your team.

“Unfortunately, everything caught up with us at once and we were beat up.”

Terronez felt his team wrestled uninspired in the loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. He challenged his upperclassmen at the hotel before the final dual to have some pride.

Assumption (18-3) had nine bonus-point wins in the finale, including pins from Parker Terronez (152), Logan Schimanski (170), Morgan (220), Joe Turner (285) and Michael Macias (138).