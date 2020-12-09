Iowa area wrestling outlook: Teams, wrestlers to watch

3 teams to watch

Camanche: Coming off the best football season in program history, nine wins and a state semifinal appearance, Camanche looks to ride that momentum into the winter. It has three wrestlers ranked to start the year in Class 2A — Jaxon Bussa (6th, 106), Eric Kinkaid (4th, 138) and Cade Everson (8th, 182). Hunter Long (120), Brennan Kramer (152) and Logan Waltz (170) won titles along with those other three at the Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello last weekend. Kinkaid has compiled 81 wins and two state medals in two years.

West Liberty: West Liberty might not be as strong of a dual team as it has been in recent years, but the Comets return two state qualifiers and two other wrestlers who won at least 22 matches last year. Kobe Simon was state runner-up at 220 last year and Alex Beaver won 30 matches and qualified for state. Drake Collins and Sam Gingerich didn't get out of sectionals, but won 27 and 22 matches, respectively. The Comets have seven girls among the 25 wrestlers listed on their roster.