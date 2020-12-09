Iowa area wrestling outlook: Teams, wrestlers to watch

3 teams to watch
Camanche: Coming off the best football season in program history, nine wins and a state semifinal appearance, Camanche looks to ride that momentum into the winter. It has three wrestlers ranked to start the year in Class 2A — Jaxon Bussa (6th, 106), Eric Kinkaid (4th, 138) and Cade Everson (8th, 182). Hunter Long (120), Brennan Kramer (152) and Logan Waltz (170) won titles along with those other three at the Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello last weekend. Kinkaid has compiled 81 wins and two state medals in two years.
West Liberty: West Liberty might not be as strong of a dual team as it has been in recent years, but the Comets return two state qualifiers and two other wrestlers who won at least 22 matches last year. Kobe Simon was state runner-up at 220 last year and Alex Beaver won 30 matches and qualified for state. Drake Collins and Sam Gingerich didn't get out of sectionals, but won 27 and 22 matches, respectively. The Comets have seven girls among the 25 wrestlers listed on their roster.
Wilton: The Beavers return six district qualifiers, including two state qualifiers in Kael Brisker (fourth at 126 last year) and heavyweight Briggs Hartley. Wilton relied on its depth to claim a championship at the Willard Howell Invitational. "We have a lot of underclassmen that gained some quality mat time last year that will lead the team as upperclassmen this year," coach Gabe Boorn said. "They will need to bring that confidence and comfort on the mat with them this year and propel us to the next level."
Kael Brisker, sr., Wilton: Goes into his final year with 122 career wins and is a three-time state qualifier. He was sixth at 126 as a sophomore and fourth at that weight last season. Brisker is projected to wrestle at 132 this winter.
Ethan Gast, jr., Durant: Gast is coming off a 26-win season where he was a 1A district qualifier at 120 pounds. He was 5-0 at Wapello last week, including a 7-1 win over Wapello's Chase Witte who pinned him at districts last year.
Damon Huston, sr., Midland: Committed to wrestle at Iowa State next year, Huston became the school's first state finalist in more than 40 years last year. He's ranked second at 126 pounds to start this season.
Nile Schuett, sr., Tipton: Coming off an all-state football season, the heavyweight looks to take the next step in his wrestling career. He was 27-12 and the conference runner-up and third at sectionals last year.
Lane Scorpil, jr., Columbus Community: The 106-pounder went into the state tournament undefeated last season and reached the semifinals before settling for sixth. He starts the year ranked second at 106.
Lane Stender, sr., Maquoketa: He was third at last year's Wamac meet and qualified for districts at 195. He's expected to go at 195 or 220 for the Cardinals. Stender opened the season with a tournament title at Tipton.
