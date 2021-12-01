Iowa area wrestling outlook: Teams, wrestlers to watch

3 teams to watch
Camanche: Camanche lost a lot of firepower with Jaxon Bussa (38 wins), Brennan Kramer (29 wins), Logan Waltz (35 wins) and Cade Everson (41 wins), but it should remain competitive. All-state football player Eric Kinkaid, a three-time state place winner, begins the season ranked No. 1 at 152 pounds. Kinkaid was 41-4 and finished third at last year's state meet. Hunter Long won the Willard Howell Invitational last year at Wapello and returns. The Storm have eight freshmen on the roster but only one sophomore in the program.
West Liberty: Between the boys and girls programs, numbers continue to soar at West Liberty. The boys team graduated state champion and All-Eastern Iowa wrestler of the year Kobe Simon, but it still has a strong nucleus with Colin Cassady (ranked eighth at 106 in 2A), Drake Collins (fifth at 170) and Felipe Molina (12th at 195). Josh Zeman won 26 matches and placed third at districts as a sophomore. Senior Jahsiah Galvan, coming off an all-state football season and an all-state soccer player, is wrestling for the first time in high school. He's projected to be at 195.
Wilton: The Beavers return six district qualifiers, four of which advanced to the state tournament in Class 1A. Brody Brisker is at the top of that list, compiling a 51-6 mark and placing fourth at 106 last year. He's ranked second to start the season at 113. Sophomore Garrett Burkle (138 pounds) and juniors Kaden Shirk (152) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) return after winning at least 30 matches. Wilton has a large and talented incoming freshman class that excites coach Gabe Boorn. The Beavers should be in a position to contend for a spot at state duals come February.
6 individuals to watch
Elijah Belzer, jr., Wapello: The 132-pounder fell short of the state meet last season, but he won 33 matches, was a conference runner-up and registered 16 pins.
Ethan Gast, sr, Durant: A returning Class 1A state qualifier, Gast was 38-7 a year ago with 19 pins. He starts the year ranked 12th at 120.
Spencer Kessel, jr., Louisa-Muscatine: Kessel is ranked eighth in 1A at 220 pounds after winning 31 matches and placing third at districts a year ago.
Nate Lorenzen, sr., Northeast: After an all-district season as a lineman in football, the heavyweight looks to lead a program which has seen its numbers triple from five to 15.
Kaleb Nerem, jr., Tipton: After a strong football season, he's coming off a 31-win season where he placed third at districts.
Lane Scorpil, sr., Columbus: A two-time state place winner, Scorpil is coming off a 42-2 campaign and third-place state finish. He's projected to be at 120 this season.
— Matt Coss