3 teams to watch
Central DeWitt: Coming off a 14-win dual season, the Sabers have two super sophomores at the lower weights with Keaton Zeimet (45-3, fifth at state last year) and Robert Howard (32-9, third at districts). Coach Matt Ohnemus expects Theodore Fox (160 pounds), coming off a 22-win season, to make a substantial leap after wrestling top-tier opponents across the Midwest in the offseason. The Sabers have three other starters back who won at least 13 matches.
West Liberty: The Comets have a new coach in Ian Alke and two-time state champion Bryce Esmoil is at Northern Iowa, but they still have plenty of firepower. West Liberty returns two-time state qualifier Will Esmoil (145), 50-match winner Coy Ruess (152) and state qualifier Austin Beaver (160). Kobe Simon is expected to be the leader of the upper weights at 220.
Wilton: Coach Gabe Boorn lost a talented group of seniors, including state champion Trey Brisker, but Wilton should contend for a River Valley Conference title with Kael Brisker (106), Cory Anderson (138/145), Jerome Mays (138/145), Coy Baker (195) and Calib Lilly (220) back. Anderson is vying for a third straight trip to state, and Lilly made a late-season surge last year to qualify for state.
6 individuals to watch
Hunter Clasen, sr., Bellevue: Named captain of the Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa football team this fall, Clasen (41-15) was one win from a spot on the state podium last year. He's ranked sixth in 1A at 170 pounds.
Baylor Crigger, sr., Camanche: Compiled 45 wins in 50 matches last season and finished one win from placing at state. He begins the season ranked fourth at 152 pounds in 2A.
John Crowley, sr., Tipton: Placed seventh at 126 pounds in 2A last year following a 44-9 campaign. He begins the season ranked eighth in his weight class
Jarod Kadel, sr., Columbus Community: State runner-up in Class 2A at 106 pounds the past two seasons, Kadel is expected to jump four or five weight classes this winter. Coming off a 43-win season, he is ranked fourth to start the season at 138.
Daniel Meeker, jr., Wapello: After taking sixth as a freshman, Meeker was 1A state runner-up at 120 pounds and won 44 matches last season. He starts this year ranked No. 1 at 126.
Abe Michel, jr., Maquoketa: Finished third at districts and missed out on a trip to state last year, but won 30 matches and knocked off state champion Trey Brisker of Wilton at one point. He starts the season ranked 10th at 170 in 2A.
Key dates
Dec. 13 — North Scott at Bettendorf
Dec. 22 — Muddy Water Duals (Iowa vs. Illinois) at Augustana College
Jan. 3 — North Scott at Assumption
Jan. 11-12 — Midwest Shootout at Bettendorf
Jan. 19 — Bob Lueders Invitational at Clinton
Jan. 26 — MAC tournament at Burlington; River Valley tournament at North Cedar; Wamac tournament at Benton Community
Feb. 2 — Class 1A/2A sectional meet
Feb. 9 — Class 1A/2A/3A district meet
Feb. 14-16 — State tournament
