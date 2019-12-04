Iowa area wrestling outlook: Teams, wrestlers to watch

3 teams to watch

Camanche: The Indians were the runner-up at the Davenport Assumption sectional last year and advanced to the finals of the regional duals, a first for the program in 30-plus seasons. Eric Kinkaid is coming off a 40-win freshman season and fourth-place finish at state. District qualifiers Ben Vogel, Brennan Kramer and Cade Everson also return for the Indians.

West Liberty: Coming off a 15-3 dual season and River Valley Conference dual and tournament titles, West Liberty returns four state qualifiers and begins the season ranked seventh in Class 2A by The Predicament. Among that quartet is three-time state qualifier and state runner-up Will Esmoil (152). Kobe Simon placed fourth last year at 220. Alex Beaver (113) and Talen Dengler (145) were state qualifiers last winter.

Wilton: Coach Gabe Boorn returns four district qualifiers, two of those state qualifiers in Kael Brisker (sixth place) and Coy Baker. Brisker has added muscle in the offseason and will bump up from 106 to 126 pounds this season. Gage Oien (106) and Briggs Hartley (285) are among those returning who won more than 20 matches last season. Colton Cruse (145) was unbeaten in the first month last year before a season-ending injury.

