DES MOINES — Assumption High School head wrestling coach Sonny Alvarez gave a timeline Saturday night.

This timeline features stalwart senior Derrick Bass having a ruptured spleen his junior year after football. This year, he's had three trips to the emergency room to have his shoulder reset, including the Monday morning of state tournament week at 5 a.m.

That shoulder popped out once a week and as Alvarez said, "I'm not over-exaggerating." Bass stated his shoulder has no labrum and no rotator cuff.

"He wrestled this whole state tournament with one arm," Alvarez stated. "People have no clue what this kid has been through and how tough it is."

This timeline has an ending.

And it happened in front of a packed crowd at Wells Fargo Arena.

Bass hit a lat drop on the edge late in the third period to triumph over Mount Vernon's freshman phenom Jase Jaspers 3-2 in the Class 2A 126 pound final and give the Knights' star his first career state championship.

"I made up my mind I was either going to win the match or die trying," Bass said. "This means a lot, I can't explain it. I've dreamt about this and dreams are reality."

It gives Assumption its first individual state champion since 2019, when current Iowa State University wrestler Julien Broderson finished off a three-peat.

Bass is the first one-time state champ since Matthew Randone won the 106 final in 2016.

"I got to go and I had a lot left in the tank," Bass said.

It was a final that had everything.

Ties, hand-fighting, escapes and high pace. What turned the tide was in that final 30 seconds, Bass got hit for his second stalling to put Jaspers in front 2-1.

Assumption assistant coach and Bass' father, Marcus, muttered the following words while watching in the stands.

"Whatever you got planned, you better do it now," Marcus said. "He earned it."

His son followed suit.

Bass hit Jaspers with a lat drop that his dad taught him when he was in elementary school for the match-sealing takedown and rideout to claim a 3-2 victory. Bass threw his headgear and leaped into Alvarez's arms in the corner.

He flexed as his arm was being raised.

"I pushed through," Bass said.

When Bass entered high school, he came with a ton of success at the youth and AAU levels. He had ambitions to be a four-time state champion and leave the Knights' room as one of the best ever to put on their singlet.

The former wasn't achieved, but the latter may have been.

"He was by far the best kid in that bracket," Alvarez said. "This year, it was getting him to the next week, getting him to the next tournament, getting him to the next match."

Coach Bass admitted afterwards that there were conversations with the family about whether or not Derrick would wrestle his senior year.

Those talks ended quite quickly.

"I haven't wrestled all my life to quit my senior year," Coach Bass said what his son told him. "I'm going to wrestle until my shoulder comes off."

The only time Bass medically forfeited out of a match was at the Jerry Eckenrod Invitational in Benton. After he won his semifinal, Bass did not wrestle in the finals against Waukee Northwest's John King.

He didn't wrestle at the Mississippi Athletic Conference championships, but saved his best for the final week of the regular season.

Bass' final three triumphs were 1-0, 1-0 and 3-2 verdicts.

"I can't explain it," Coach Bass said. "I thought this night would never come."

College wrestling is in Bass' future, but the destination is unknown. He took a visit to SIU-Edwardsville a couple weeks ago. He wants somewhere that makes it feel like home.

"I'm sure I'll get a lot more attention," Bass said. "What level? It doesn't really matter."

In Class 1A, Wilton's Mason Shirk dropped a 6-2 decision to Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken in the 106 pound final to kick off Saturday night. Three of Shirk's four losses were to Rinken.

They exchanged reversals in the second period, but when Rinken reversed Shirk the first time, he got two back points out of it.

"I think this time he wanted it more than me," Shirk said. "I wasn't ready, wasn't in the right state of mind."

The Beavers' freshman shot continuously all match, but they were far-out and deep double leg attempts. It led to several stalemates throughout the six minutes.

"Missed my posting a little bit too much," Shirk said. "In the second period, I should have let him up right away and stay where I was better at

Wilton clinched its first team trophy since 2015 with a runner-up finish a final tally of 139 points. It finished second in the state duals and the traditional tournament behind Don Bosco.

Still, Beavers coach Gabe Boorn walked away all smiles. They lose 46 of those points to graduation, but Boorn admitted it needs to close the gap on the Dons if it wants to get to the top.

"I've had some great kids, pretty solid teams," Boorn said. "By all means, you can hands down look at the 10 qualifiers we had, the eight place-winners. We won every tournament except the two that really matter.

"That tells us we got work to do. We're on the cusp."