DES MOINES — When Spencer Kessel read something online, it irked him.

The Louisa-Muscatine High School senior earned a bit of fuel from IAwrestle not realizing he earned the fourth seed and his potential second round opponent, Lisbon's Indy Ferguson, was the 13th seed.

"That made me want to go out there and want to beat him even more," Kessel said.

He certainly did.

Kessel scored first, was strong on top and recorded a 7-0 verdict over Ferguson at 220 pounds during Wednesday's second round of the Iowa state wrestling tournament inside Wells Fargo Arena.

The Class 1A fourth-seeded wrestler is one win away from the podium and has a date with 12th-seeded Henry Lund of AHSTW, who upset fifth-seeded Logan Wright in the second round.

"I'll just go out there with the mentality that losing is not an option," Kessel said.

Ranked ninth in the final individual rankings, Kessel started the season at 285 pounds before dropping down to 220 at the Loyd Shaffer Invitational in Marion. It was a move that was planned early in the year and discussed over winter break.

Louisa-Muscatine coach Henry Hoppes said 220 was a better fit for Kessel.

"Just kind of were patient and be there before conference, that was the goal; chips fell into place," Hoppes said. "He's always wrestled better not having that gap because he is a light heavyweight."

Kessel won at Loyd Shaffer, then triumphed at the SEISC tournament and claimed the district title in Sigourney. He had a bye into the second round before beating the fourth-ranked Ferguson.

Kessel has lost just once since wrestling at 220.

"The cut wasn't difficult, went down naturally," Kessel said. "Wrestling heavyweight, I'm giving up 50 to 60 pounds. The strength is equal now."

It is Kessel's first trip to the state tournament after finishing fourth at districts his freshman year and third the past two seasons. He stated his loss his sophomore year hurt more.

He was up seven points when he was put on his back and pinned. This year, it has been an entirely different story.

"We got two new coaches, those additions to the room, that helps," Kessel said. "It is more of the new traits they bring in."

Third-ranked Wilton is in second place after the opening day of the 1A team race with 43 points, 12 behind Don Bosco and five ahead of Nashua-Plainfield. Alburnett (36 points) and Lisbon (30) round out the top five.

The Beavers went 2-2 in the first round, then had roaring success in the second round by going 8-for-8. Austin Etzel (113) and Trae Hagen (138) won two matches on the day.

"Feeling aggressive, trying to stay in position and score points," Hagen said. "To have this chance in front of us to take home first, that's what we want to do. We feed off each other."

Hagen is making his state tournament debut. As the 10th seed, he snared a 9-4 decision win over East Sac County's Charlie Veit in the second round.

He gave up the first two points, but scored six straight.

"Glad I'm here now, doing well," Hagen said.

Wilton's Mason Shirk (106), Gabriel Brisker (120), Brody Brisker (126), Jordan Dusenberry (132), Kaden Shirk (182) and Alex Kaufmann (285) join Etzel and Hagen in the quarterfinals.

Durant senior and University of Iowa football recruit Nolan DeLong won his first state wrestling match 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker at 285. He dropped to the wrestlebacks after losing in the second round.

Wapello's two qualifiers — Codder Malcolm (106) and Zach Harbison (138) — went 1-1.

Photos: IHSAA Class 1A wrestling tournament Day One